Ballyhale will feel loss of provincial adventure this year more than most

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball

Brian Cody, left, and Eoin Cody of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrate their side&rsquo;s fourth goal during Sunday&rsquo;s Kilkenny final win over Dicksboro. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Brian Cody, left, and Eoin Cody of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrate their side’s fourth goal during Sunday’s Kilkenny final win over Dicksboro. Photo: Sportsfile

All good things come to an end. Corofin haven't just been good things over the last three years. In the context of club football, they have been the greatest things.

Their performances in two of the three All-Ireland finals that constitute the only All-Ireland three-in-a-row entitle them to that billing, slightly ahead of the Crossmaglen Rangers team that reeled off three All-Ireland wins in four years, their performance against Knockmore in the 1997 final eclipsed by the style and substance of their win over Na Fianna three years later.

But Corofin's back-to-back dismantling of Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes on successive St Patrick's Days just elevated them to a different level. Combined with their 2015 win over Slaughtneil, their average winning margin for those three finals was 10 points, before Kilcoo brought them to extra-time earlier this year.