All good things come to an end. Corofin haven't just been good things over the last three years. In the context of club football, they have been the greatest things.

Their performances in two of the three All-Ireland finals that constitute the only All-Ireland three-in-a-row entitle them to that billing, slightly ahead of the Crossmaglen Rangers team that reeled off three All-Ireland wins in four years, their performance against Knockmore in the 1997 final eclipsed by the style and substance of their win over Na Fianna three years later.

But Corofin's back-to-back dismantling of Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes on successive St Patrick's Days just elevated them to a different level. Combined with their 2015 win over Slaughtneil, their average winning margin for those three finals was 10 points, before Kilcoo brought them to extra-time earlier this year.

All this in the midst of an unbeaten run in Galway that had extended to 49 games until last weekend when Mountbellew-Moylough, one of their closest pursuers in the county during that time, finally caught them.

Corofin's place in club history, as the only three-in-a-row winners, is assured and the loss of that unbeaten streak won't feel so bad when the initial sting fades.

Expand Close Crossmaglen celebrating in 2011, the fifth of their six titles. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crossmaglen celebrating in 2011, the fifth of their six titles. Photo: Sportsfile

For Ballyhale Shamrocks, the cul-de-sac that is this year's county championship brings their journey to an abrupt halt, just as they delivered what was arguably their most complete performance over the last two-and-a-half years against Dicksboro.

No club hurling team has ever put an All-Ireland three-in-a-row together before. Galway's Sarsfields were the first to put back-to-back wins together in 1993 and '94, Athenry and Birr completed the same feat in 2001 and 2003 respectively, Portumna followed up in 2008 and 2009 before Dublin's Cuala broke new ground in 2017 and 2018.

Since then Shamrocks have emerged as the club game's most dominant force, sweeping easily to success in 2019 before adding a second with a hard-fought win over Tipperary's Borris-Ileigh.

With no provincial club championships a dip might have been expected in Kilkenny and, in truth, it probably came in the league. But the timing of their championship run has been impeccable as the loss of the supremely talented Adrian Mullen to a cruciate ligament injury was compensated for by another lift in standards from so many others. We should be hearing more from Darragh Corcoran, Adrian and Darren Mullen and Brian and Eoin Cody on a few fronts for a few years to come.

The decision not to run with provincial and All-Ireland club championships was met with only muffled sounds of opposition when it was first floated last April and confirmed in June. With more than four months of activity lost, something had to give.

It was a case of 'last in, first out' with the club championships, around since 1971, yielding to the much more seasoned inter-county championships at the end of the year. It seemed a small price to pay at the time. And in truth, it still is.

Many winning managers have argued for putting them back on the calendar, the suggestion of a January/February window of opportunity gaining traction over this weekend especially with Ballymun's Brendan Hackett and Tim Crowe in Sixmilebridge where his team successfully defended the Canon Hamilton Cup for the first time in seven attempts.

Expand Close Former glory: Just 10 months ago Corofin were crowned All-Ireland club champions for a third year in a row. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former glory: Just 10 months ago Corofin were crowned All-Ireland club champions for a third year in a row. Photo: Sportsfile

For all the willingness, though, would it be fair to ask participants, especially those who double as inter-county players, to continue 'training on' through December in preparation for a January start that could extend on into February ahead of a truncated league as the cycle starts once again? It's easy to imagine it now but in the middle of such a schedule, it might not look the same.

Neither Ballyhale manager James O'Connor nor talisman TJ Reid were much less effusive in their consideration of a restoration of provincial club championships, which is ironic given they have most to lose with the first three-in-a-row on the line.

Dominant

What a championship it would have been too with the three dominant clubs, Shamrocks, Na Piarsaigh and Cuala, who have shared the last six Tommy Moore Cups between them, all making it out of their respective counties, not to mention hardy Waterford annuals Ballygunner and Kiladangan who got over the line in Tipperary for the first time.

Shamrocks, on their county final form last Sunday and their recent pedigree, would be obvious favourites but the prospect of putting their titles on the line against Cuala in Leinster and perhaps Na Piarsaigh beyond that had a real feel of a belt unification about it.

Sunday's success extended their winning championship run to 21 games and just under three years.

The 'greatest' accolade bestowed on Corofin earlier this year was within touching distance for this young Ballyhale team. For all those teams feeling the loss of club championships, it's the most successful hurling team of all that will feel it most.