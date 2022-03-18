Ballyhale stars named in Kilkenny team to face Waterford as Casey returns for Limerick

Some of the Ballyhale team which lost last month's All-Ireland club hurling final in such dramatic circumstances will see action with Kilkenny for the first time this season on Sunday.

Adrian Mullen has been named to start for his first 2022 league match, coming in at left half-forward for Tom Phelan.

Eoin Cody has been named as a replacement where Richie Hogan is also included. But TJ Reid seasonal return has been deferred.

Kilkenny need to draw or win the game against Waterford in Nowlan Park to make the league semi-finals.

Following on from their 10-point loss to Waterford in the last round, Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has made five changes to his team for a home game against Antrim.

Craig Morgan, Seamus Kennedy, Robert Byrne and Dan McCormack and Noel McGrath come into the side as Paddy Cadell, Jake Morris, Brian McGrath, Barry Heffernan and Paddy Cadell lose out. Brian McGrath is named among the substitutes.

Galway hurlers are out of reach of league semi-finals but they have still named a strong team with five changes from the defeat to Cork almost two weeks ago for tomorrow's game with Clare.

Out go Adrian Tuohy, Fintan Burke, Johnny Coen, Jack Hastings and Gavin Lee as Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney, Cianan Fahy and Brian Concannon start.

Concannon will join Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion in a strong full-forward line.

Meanwhile, Mike Casey returns to a Limerick hurling team for the first time in two years as they face Offaly in the final regulation Allianz Division 1A game with the losers playing Antrim in a relegation playoff.

Casey sustained a cruciate ligament injury in October 2020 and has undergone other procedures since, delaying his comeback.

But now the Na Piarsaigh man has open road ahead of him and manager John Kiely has named him at full-back, a selection that releases Dan Morrissey back to his former half-back role that has been filled by Kyle Hayes since the 2020 championship.

Hayes is an absentee, as is William O'Donoghue and the suspended Seamus Flanagan.

O'Donoghue's place at midfield goes to Cathal O'Neill while Kilmallock pair Oisin O'Reilly and Graeme Mulcahy, who makes his first start of the season, have been named at corner-forward.

Limerick (SH v Offaly: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; C O'Neill, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; O O'Reilly, A Gillane, G Mulcahy.

Galway (SH v Clare): E Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke D Morrissey; T Killeen, G McInerney, P Mannion; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, C Fahy; B Concannon, C Whelan, C Mannion.

Kilkenny (SH v Waterford): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy. Subs: D Brennan, D Corcoran, C Delaney, J Maher, M Kenny, J Donnelly, E Cody, R Hogan, T O'Dwyer, J Bergin, S Walsh.

Tipperary (SH v Antrim): B Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; R Byrne, R Maher, S Kennedy; D McCormack, B Heffernan; C Bowe, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M kehoe, J McGrath.