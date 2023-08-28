Ballyboden good value for win after Mobhi Road raid

Light rain fell in Glasnevin. The electronic scoreboard lit up the grey Sunday morning. At the finish, it read: Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-13; Na Fianna 1-6.

It was the opening day of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship. The Coffee Hub was busy. A decent crowd looked on from the bank. Two spectators brought their portable chairs. Several more brought their dogs. The Ikea bus, the 155, came down the Mobhi Road.

Boden were good value for the win. They produced many pockets of skill. Grace Walsh climbed high to make a superb fetch. Her colleague, Hannah Byrne, did likewise.

Emily Byrne’s catch, turn and crisp strike would have deserved a score for Na Fianna. Eve O’Brien and Arlene Cushen produced charming moments of craft.

Boden made a brisk start. Attacking the Griffith Avenue-end goal. They maintained the tempo for the hour. They led at half-time, 0-5 to 0-2. It could have been more. The home goalkeeper, Ciara Tierney, made fine saves from Aine Rafter and Katie McDonald.

The visiting ‘keeper, Enya Kennedy, also showed her quality when she foiled Alex Griffin early in the second period. But no goalie would have saved Emily Byrne’s rattler ten minutes from time.

It was just what the hosts had ordered. It brought them back to within a point, 0-7 to 1-3. But Boden replied immediately with a Rafter point. And in the 52nd minute, Julie Vaughan scored what very much felt like the insurance goal.

Na Fianna kept toiling. Róisín Baker worked hard to find space. But the Boden defence weren’t handing around the tea-bags. As they stretched away with late points from Claire Kirwan, Doireann Mullaney, Vaughan, Eimear O’Leary and McDonald.