| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Balance between financial imperative and conventional season needed with 'Club first' approach not right for 2021

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy takes a free during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Limerick st Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy takes a free during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Limerick st Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy takes a free during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Limerick st Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy takes a free during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Limerick st Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE GAA has had to make big decisions throughout 2020 which, for the most part, under the pressure of the circumstances brought on by the public health climate, it got right.

The club championship programmes in some counties may have fallen by the wayside in October with many finals still to be completed but opting for a ‘club first’ approach last July when the country opened back up again was still the correct call.

Had it been the other way and the inter-county season had gone first through August and September, rising Covid cases would have brought those club programmes to a halt much earlier, impacting on many more.

Related Content

Privacy