THE GAA has had to make big decisions throughout 2020 which, for the most part, under the pressure of the circumstances brought on by the public health climate, it got right.

The club championship programmes in some counties may have fallen by the wayside in October with many finals still to be completed but opting for a ‘club first’ approach last July when the country opened back up again was still the correct call.

Had it been the other way and the inter-county season had gone first through August and September, rising Covid cases would have brought those club programmes to a halt much earlier, impacting on many more.

The exception made for the inter-county championships continuing through Level 5 could never have been repeated at local level.

Given the time-frame involved and the problems faced in October especially, the GAA has maximised everything it could have got out its competitions at club and county level by its scheduling decisions.

Even bigger decisions lie ahead now which aren’t, unlike 2020, compromised by time. Last Saturday Central Council was to be asked to consider a proposal from the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) to run another abbreviated inter-county programme from the end of February until the third week in July with no club window in April.

But an apparent intervention from the Association’s finance committee to defer any decision and consider the financial implications of an inter-county season at the back of end of 2021 was agreed upon and two more weeks will be taken before anything is firmed up.

It has left clubs, some still without management in place, in the dark as to whether they should start stepping up preparations much sooner while county managers face at least a six-month wait before they can start putting their plans in place.

It’s a long enough gap to influence decisions around the future of players and indeed some of those managers.

Those financial implications were made clear at Saturday’s meeting, crystallising what has been known for some time anyway. That the GAA will lose between €30m and €35m in 2020 with a projected deficit of €20m in 2021 if the health picture does not significantly improve and restrictions don’t ease around crowds.

But with a vaccine roll-out looking much more likely in the first half of next year, the prospect of decent crowds being permitted into stadia again at the back end of 2021 has heightened. And with crowds come gate receipts and revenues that the GAA, as the figures reveal, can’t really take a hit on for a second successive year. But while the financial argument is sound, the impact on clubs would be hugely significant.

The proposal to run inter-county competitions from the end of February until the third week of July would take around five months. That incorporates a maximum five-game league programme in football, six in hurling (both including finals) and qualifiers in both football and hurling championships with two weeks between league finals and the commencement of provincial championships.

This year’s hurling championship has required eight weekends to complete, a football championship with four rounds of qualifiers would require 11 weekends allowing two-week breaks between provincial finals, All-Ireland quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final though, with a Tailteann Cup competition running concurrently for Division 3 and 4 teams, that could be back to 10 weeks.

Like earlier this year, inter-county preparations would require between four and five weeks’ preparations before the first ball is thrown in and that would leave many counties building the conclusion of their programmes around that.

All that requires around a six-month window to complete which, working back from the dates of this year’s All-Ireland football final, December 19, would leave most counties targeting club championship completion around the middle to the end of June.

Some, as Wexford and Waterford did with their hurling championships, could opt for even earlier conclusions.

But what of club players after that? Play leagues, other cup competitions? That sounds great in theory but the reality is altogether different. Once championship interest is at an end in most counties, disengagement quickly follows.

For some, early championship exits could come as early as late May. If, as expected, the 2022 season reverts to ‘county first’ on a split-season basis, where the All-Ireland finals would be completed on the second and third weekends in July, most club championships would not get under way until July 2022 at the earliest.

That potentially makes for a long period of inactivity without primary competitions – not good for the health of the club or the club player.

The public health picture is also worth considering. There is no guarantee that restrictions on sports activity, outside the elite bracket that inter-county games find themselves in, would not be still in place in some shape or form in February or March when clubs are beginning to build momentum for possible April championship starts. Inter-county activity has already proved robust in that regard.

Downside

The other scheduling downside to putting clubs first again would be the probable loss of provincial and All-Ireland club championships for a second successive year.

With a five to six month hiatus after club championships, it’s hard to see how provincial club championships would restart.

One possible solution is to implement a ‘club window’ after league finals in April to allow for some activity and then get a shortened inter-county season under way in June, taking three months to complete and being open to the potential for summer crowds to return, especially for the bigger Croke Park games in August when tickets, naturally, command higher prices.

Thus, a better balance could be struck between the financial imperative and a more conventional season for clubs.