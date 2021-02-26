Babe Ruth, Battle of the Bronx and Sam goes AWOL

New York Gaels, even those who sound more Yonkers than Youghal, will toast their finest hour tomorrow when Larry McCarthy becomes GAA president.

Given this is a ‘county’ that has never won a championship match, you could say there has been negligible on-field competition to eclipse the Cork native’s transatlantic achievement – a triumph of geopolitics, never mind GAA politics – at 2020 Congress.

But that is not to airbrush New York GAA’s many claims to fame – and occasional infamy. And what better place to start than . . .

THE POLO GROUNDS FINAL

The 1947 All-Ireland SFC final, staged in the home of the New York Giants baseball team, remains the only one played on foreign soil. The aim was to commemorate the centenary of the Great Famine while acknowledging the Irish-American diaspora, who made up the bulk of the 34,491 attendance.

Most Cavan and Kerry fans, of course, were stuck at home and reliant on the commentary of Michael O’Hehir. One problem: Radio Éireann had booked the telecommunications line up to 5pm – but the pre-match palaver had delayed throw-in and, with cut-off time approaching and the game reaching a climax, O’Hehir pleaded on air: “And if there’s anybody along the way there listening in, just give us five minutes more.”

Evidently he (or she) was listening, and fans back home heard the final whistle as Cavan overcame the holders by 2-11 to 2-7 – despite trailing by eight points at one stage. Free-taker Peter Donohoe tallied 0-8, prompting Arthur Daley (of the ‘New York Times’; nothing to do with Minder) to label Cavan’s full-forward hero “the Babe Ruth of Gaelic football”.

KERRY’S KO BLOW

Disgruntled Kerry fans may not have appreciated the baseball metaphor, given what had happened to Eddie Dowling.

The ’47 final was played in a 30-degree heatwave; the pitch was bone dry and contributed, it seems, to several Kerry injuries.

The most pivotal was to flying midfielder Dowling who, decades later, recounted how he had over-stretched contesting a high ball and “came down very hard on my head, hit the baseball mound which should not have been left there and I was knocked out cold.”

BATTLE OF THE BRONX

Speaking of Kerry war wounds … football’s most famous rivalry took a spiteful twist during a 1978 pre-championship fundraiser in, of all places, Gaelic Park.

The romance of Dublin and Kerry had morphed into Battle of the Bronx.

“Familiarity had bred a certain level of contempt and, once the rancour set in, the game took on a disturbing life of its own. Fists and mud flew, lads were sent off and recriminations began,” recalled Mick O’Dwyer in Blessed and Obsessed.

Jimmy Deenihan shipped a broken nose amid the mayhem; Pat O’Neill, carrying a grievance from an incident in the ’77 semi-final, had caught him.

As O’Neill later explained in Dublin v Kerry: “The rain was running down, there was mud all over his face and suddenly there was blood coming down. When I looked again, I realised I had the wrong man. I’d thought it was Páidí (Ó Sé). I walked straight off before (Seamus) Aldridge could send me off.”

SAM GOES AWOL

Gaelic Park must have something against Deenihan. When the Kerry captain was asked, in 1981, to bring Sam Maguire to New York and have it photographed with the Super Bowl and World Series trophies, he was wary of the responsibility but eventually agreed.

The cup was stored in a safe at the Bronx venue, while the Feale Rangers team socialised; they then lost a game against Tyrone’s Ardboe the following day.

As Deenihan explained in My Sporting Life: “After the match I went into the bar in Gaelic Park to collect the cup only to be told by the caretaker that it had been taken from the safe by someone unknown to him that morning.”

Cue panic, but an FBI officer’s intervention led to its eventual recovery and it was returned to Deenihan “wrapped in a black plastic refuse bag.”

It wasn’t the last time Sam went AWOL in the Big Apple: in 2018 a Dublin contingent brought the famous cannister to a well-known Manhattan bar to toast the four-in-a-row. Let’s just say Sam was coaxed back to a New York hotel room by some unidentified paramour(s) but, thankfully, it proved a one-night stand and he quickly made up with his long-term partner.

TO HELL OR TO CONNACHT

Connacht has a famously strong bond with a city full of West of Ireland ex-pats. New York, though, has not always enjoyed its on-field relationship with Connacht.

Since 1999 they have played 21 matches in the Connacht SFC, losing all 21 by a cumulative 274 points – over 13 points per game.

But there have been several near-upsets. Roscommon won by a point in 2016; Leitrim were twice pushed to extra-time and, in 2018, even trailed by three relatively late on.

Last year was bittersweet: no game against Galway thanks to Covid but the ultimate victory at Congress, leaving our Bronx brothers, well, happy as Larry.