‘Awesome’ Kerry catch Rory Beggan out in show of force to see off Monaghan

The cautionary advice that if you play with fire you’ll eventually get burned will have crossed the mind of some less disposed to the idea of wandering goalkeepers in Grattan Park, Inniskeen, as Kerry ruthlessly pushed on at the head of Division 1.

Rory Beggan is the market leader in the tactic and has an innate ability to read trouble and react – as his dispossession in last year’s Ulster final against Tyrone’s Mattie Donnelly testifies.

For all the small gains involved, the losses are always magnified to a far greater extent. And so it was here as Kerry plundered three goals, two of which ruthlessly exploited the positioning of the Monaghan custodian.

It should be pointed out that they weren’t game-changers.

Even David Clifford’s first goal, set up by Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford with impressive approach work just after half-time, couldn’t constitute that description. No, this game was effectively already decided when Kerry led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break having defended brilliantly – Tadhg Morley was again at the heart of that effort – against the wind.

And with Diarmuid O’Connor catching the throw-in and soloing unchecked to post the first point of the second half and double the scores, Monaghan’s fate was already sealed.

But a keeper being caught out of position and paying a price can have a theatrical feel. When O’Shea nipped in to pilfer a ball that Darren Hughes had placed in Beggan’s path 80 metres and more from his own goal, you could see what was coming next.

O’Shea had the whole field in front of him and most of the bodies occupying it behind him. David Clifford and his shadow for the day, Kieran Duffy, were closest to an unmanned Monaghan goal. For any defender that’s a conundrum. When you’re isolated with the younger Clifford, it’s a nightmare.

O’Shea put it in between them and for a second it looked like Duffy might prevail. But Clifford had the strength and pace to outmanoeuvre his opponent and slide home his second goal, manna from heaven for those who don’t agree that goalkeepers joining the play so far up the field is the next big thing.

There was more punishment, though not as pronounced, as Kerry swept quickly from Michael Bannigan’s wide at one end to O’Shea lobbing a third goal over Beggan who had advanced and clearly wasn’t expecting such a swift transfer from Jack Barry, who had caught the kick-out on 59 minutes.

Within another four minutes the lead was out to 15 points, 3-14 to 0-8.

It was “ragged” and could have got “ugly”, Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney admitted afterwards.

It was already that, but to their credit Monaghan shaved off 1-4 to the finish, as Kerry conceded their first goal of the campaign to a penalty from Conor McManus, cleared to play after having his red card against Armagh overturned during the week, after Morley was adjudged by referee Paddy Neilan to have touched the ball on the ground in the goalmouth.

McEnaney accepted the level of risk involved in pushing a goalkeeper so far forward playing against such a strong wind.

At times in the opening half, Beggan was left scrambling for cover but the wind made exploitation impossible. Facing the other way, that wasn’t the case.

“There’s a lot of risk there,” he said. “But we felt we wanted to take the game to Kerry in the second half. Yes, there was three points in it and it was a huge breeze but we felt we could chip away, get it back to a point or two. But then they got a point straight from the throw-in.”

It had been “flat” and they had been “heavily punished for three turnovers” but Kerry had been “awesome” too, he said, a sentiment no one could dispute.

Most impressive was that defensive effort in the first half with Monaghan denied the space to get shots off so often.

By the second quarter O’Connor’s influence had grown and with the Cliffords and Dara Moynihan moving up gears, their movement troubled Monaghan. Morley’s manning of anything that moves on the ‘D’ has been one of the most impressive features that Kerry have brought this year, though manager Jack O’Connor was a little nonplussed that they switched off near the end.

“A bit disappointed with that. Maybe lads took their foot off the gas subconsciously but look, happy enough,” he said. “We’d have bitten your hand off this morning for that result.”

These venues and challenges are character-building, he acknowledged, and for Jack his last visit as a Kerry manager to the venue in 2011 provided a pivotal moment that season when David Moran sustained another cruciate injury which, he suggested, “probably cost us that championship”.

“It’s a good league for us because it’s testing us against different systems which is what we are basically looking for,” he said.

Tony Brosnan was worth the trip alone for the manager, as he whipped over three points, one a memorable first-half effort that judged the wind perfectly.

“He’s a very exciting young player and has threatened many times in the past to explode on the scene but to come up here and kick three great scores is great going.”

The power of their combination work was evident in almost everything they touched, never more so than their final score from substitute Stephen O’Brien in the 61st minute.

Monaghan got back at them and McEnaney ventured that it might count for something later on in the way that a down-the-ballot transfer would in an election.

“We know what it is like to be at this point, we know what it’s like to scramble in Division 1. We’ll fight tooth and nail until the last minute of the last league game.”

A league final beckons as Kerry chase three-in-a-row in the competition but their manager would appreciate some time at some stage in a busy schedule to commit to “heavy-metal training”, as he described it.

Kerry have now gone unbeaten in 12 league games, since their pre-Covid loss to Tyrone in Edendork.

It’s easily thrown at them that they put six goals on Tyrone last June but still lost an All-Ireland semi-final two months later. This looked and felt different, though.

Scorers – Kerry: D Clifford 2-3 (2f); S O’Shea 1-2 (2f); T Brosnan 0-3; P Clifford 0-2; P Geaney, G Crowley, D O’Connor, S O’Brien 0-1 each. Monaghan: C McManus 1-3 (1p, 3f); K Hughes 0-3 (2f, 1m); M Bannigan 0-2; D Ward, K Duffy, A Woods, F Kelly all 0-1 each

Kerry – S Ryan 7; D Casey 5, J Foley 7, T O’Sullivan 7; G Crowley 7, T Morley 8, B O Beaglaoich 7; D O’Connor 8, J Barry 7; D Moynihan 7, S O’Shea 7, A Spillane 6; T Brosnan 8, D Clifford 8, P Clifford 8. Subs: D O’Donoghue 6 for Casey (h-t), S O’Brien 6 for Spillane (38), G O’Sullivan 6 for Crowley (53), J Savage 6 for P Clifford (59), P Geaney 7 for D Clifford (59)

Monaghan – R Beggan 6; C Boyle 6, K Duffy 6, R Wylie 6; S Hanratty 5, D Ward 6, K Lavelle 5; D Hughes 6, N Kearns 6; A Woods 6, M Bannigan 7, C Walshe 5; S Carey 6, C McManus 6, K Hughes 7. Subs: K O’Connell 6 for Hanratty (h-t), F Kelly 6 for Walshe (h-t), G Mohan 7 for D Hughes (49), J Mealiff 5 for Lavelle (54), A Mulligan 6 for Carey (60), D McElearney for Ward (67, temp)

Ref – P Neilan (Roscommon).