‘At the moment, my focus is on Cork hurling anyway’ – Former AFL man Mark Keane admits he has 'work to do'

Cork hurler Mark Keane admits he has work to do to get up to speed for inter-county hurling – but insists he is delighted to have packed in his AFL contract to return to Ireland.

Keane was set for another year with Collingwood in 2022 and had made steady progress in his career Down Under. Despite picking up a number of injuries, he made his debut in 2020 and played in another four matches last season. Around half of Irish recruits who sign with an AFL club never play a senior game.

However, Keane opted to come home, and on Saturday, he’ll line out for Ballygiblin in the AIB All-Ireland club JHC final against Mooncoin of Kilkenny in what will be his first run out at Croke Park.

“I feel like I'm going well with Ballygiblin at the moment,” he said. “I played against Tipperary with Cork last week and stuff like that. I still have a load of work to do to get myself up to senior inter-county level, but I'm doing a lot of work with the senior hurling as well. I'm not just playing with Ballygiblin, I'm in with the senior hurlers as well and training with them and doing a lot of work to get my game up to where it should be. Hopefully, come April, it will be top-notch.”

Keane scored the goal that knocked Kerry out of the football championship in 2020 and had a conversation with new manager Keith Ricken on his return, but his immediate future lies with Kieran Kingston’s hurlers.

“At the moment, my focus is on Cork hurling anyway. I do love football, I love playing football for Cork, for Mitchelstown. My love at the moment is hurling. If I could do both, I'd do both.”

And he admitted that Covid has had a significant impact on the small group of Irish players trying to make it in the AFL.

“Before you could go home and over and back whenever you wanted to. People could come over to you whenever they wanted to as well. That was all finished over the last two years. Nobody was able to come over. If you were to come home, it would cost a bomb to come home and it would be a bit of hassle trying to get back in again. You'd get in, but you'd have to do quarantine and stuff like that. Yeah, I suppose when Covid came everyone just realised how much you need to lean on your family and stuff.”