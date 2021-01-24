As Brian Cody prepares to match Sean Boylan's record, who are the other longest serving managers in GAA history?

JOE BIDEN was a fourth-term US Senator from Delaware when Brian Cody was named as the new Kilkenny hurling manager on November 16, 1998.

Twenty-two years later Biden is now the 46th and oldest-elected President of the United States, while Cats’ boss Cody is about to embark on a record-equalling 23rd season as a manager of one county.

The retired Kilkenny national school principal, who will celebrate his 67th birthday in July, is the oldest inter-county manager still active.

Mickey Harte is the new Louth manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Mickey Harte is the new Louth manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, who is the new Louth boss, is also 66. He will celebrate his 67th birthday next October. The pair are also two of the longest-serving managers in the GAA.

In terms of longevity, Cody will now match the record 23 years that Sean Boylan oversaw Meath footballers, from 1982 to 2005. Harte is the fourth-longest serving boss of one county, having served as Tyrone senior boss for 18 seasons between 2002 and 2020.

Meath manager Sean Boylan is congratulated following their victory over Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath manager Sean Boylan is congratulated following their victory over Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A former Kilkenny boss is the third-longest serving GAA coach. Fr Tommy Maher, who is regarded as the father of modern hurling coaching, was in charge of the Cats for 21 seasons between 1957 and 1978.

He would have had a huge influence on Cody, who won his first senior All-Ireland medal as a member of a team managed by Fr Maher in 1975. Kilkenny won seven All-Ireland titles (1957, 1963, 1967, 1969, 1972, 1974 and 1975) when Maher was at the helm.

Cody, of course, bettered that record, winning a total of 11 All-Ireland titles between 2000 and 2015 as well as 16 Leinster crowns, nine National Leagues, seven Walsh Cups and the now defunct Oireachtas tournament in 1999.

Though Biden had ambitions to be US President back in 1998 – he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic party nomination earlier that year – his chances of ever being elected to the highest office in the US seemed remote.

Likewise, it is doubtful if Cody – then aged 44 – ever envisaged he would still be managing the Cats in the 21st year of the 21st century.

He said his appointment was a bolt out of the blue. “I never expected to be going into this position – the idea never even entered my head.”

But the steely determination which has characterised his tenure was already fermenting.

“Now that I’m in there I see it as a real challenge which I’m looking forward to, and feel there is sufficient talent in Kilkenny to build on and make further progress.”

At the time Kilkenny hurling was experiencing a drought by their standards, having failed to land the Liam MacCarthy Cup for five years.

Worse still, two of their Leinster rivals Wexford (1996) and Offaly (1994 and 1998) had won titles in the intervening years with the Faithful County defeating the Cats in the 1998 final, which signalled the end of Kevin Fennelly’s reign as boss.

The wheel has come a full circle in Kilkenny again as it is now five seasons since they last tasted success in the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Limerick (2018 and 2020), Tipperary (2016 and 2019) and Galway (2017) have all won since Kilkenny’s last success

For the first time during Cody’s reign there are rumblings of discontent in the county. Kilkenny don’t wash their dirty linen in public however, and so long as Cody wants to manage the team it is unlikely that anybody will move against him.

The sack culture which permeates every level of cross-channel soccer hasn’t yet infiltrated the GAA. Nonetheless, as our table shows, only ten bosses have had tenures longer than a decade in their native counties.

Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Sportsfile

Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Sportsfile

Mick O’Dwyer was in charge of Kerry for 15 seasons between 1975 and 1989, during which the Kingdom secured eight All-Ireland titles – all eight were won in the first 12 seasons.

Later the Waterville native had two spells managing Kildare and subsequently was at the helm in Laois, Wicklow, and Clare. In all he spent 34 seasons in charge of inter-county sides.

His perennial Munster rival Billy Morgan was 15 years at the helm in Cork in three separate terms. He also served as player-coach for a couple of seasons in 1973 and 1974, when Cork won back-to-back Munster titles and won the Sam Maguire Cup in 1973.

The famed Nemo Rangers goalkeeper was player-manager for one season in 1981 before returning as manager in 1986 after he had retired as county goalkeeper. During a ten-year spell in charge, Cork won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 1989 and 1990.

Morgan returned for a less successful stint between 2003 and 2007.

Cyril Farrell is carried by Galway fans after the 1988 victory. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cyril Farrell is carried by Galway fans after the 1988 victory. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile





Cyril Farrell was Galway’s most successful ever hurling coach. During three different spells in charge between 1979 and 1998 he guided them to three All-Ireland wins (1980, 1987 and 1988).

During his second tenure, from 1984 to 1991, Galway appeared in five All-Ireland deciders in six seasons.

Pete McGrath was 12 seasons in charge of Down, taking over in 1989 before guiding the Mournemen to their first All-Ireland title in 23 years in 1991. They won again in 1994 and McGrath remained at the helm until 2002.

Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan pictured following their All-Ireland win over Galway in 1974. Photo: Matt Walsh

Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan pictured following their All-Ireland win over Galway in 1974. Photo: Matt Walsh

Kevin Heffernan guided Dublin to three All-Irelands (1974, 1976 and 1983). He took a sabbatical after the 1976 final when he had guided the Dubs to their first All-Ireland final triumph over Kerry since 1923. He was back at the helm in 1978 and remained in the position until January 1986. In all, he was in charge for 12 seasons.

Tipperary’s Michael ’Babs’ Keating had two terms, totalling ten years, in charge of the Premier County. During his first stint at the helm, between 1986 and 1994, Tipp won their first Munster championship title since 1971 and then secured All-Ireland titles in 1989 and 1991. He had a less successful stint in charge between 2005 and 2007.

Historically, county boards appointed trainers to prepare the team but they had little or no influence in selection. Three of the most notable trainers were Kerry’s Eamon O’Sullivan, Jim ‘Tough’ Barry from Cork and Galway’s John ‘Tull’ Dunne .

O’Sullivan, who also played a pivotal role in the development of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, is credited with preparing eight All-Ireland-winning Kerry teams between 1926 and 1962.

He wasn’t involved with the Kingdom when they won four titles in a row between 1929 and 1932 and first experienced defeat in an All-Ireland final in 1964.

‘Tough’ Barry was a legendary figure in Cork hurling when Christy Ring was in his prime. His role spanned five decades between 1924 to 1966.

He was involved in 13 Liam MacCarthy successes with the Rebels and prepared the football team when they won the Sam Maguire in 1945. He also had a spell with Limerick hurlers, guiding them to an All-Ireland and League double in 1934.

John ‘Tull’ Dunne doubled as a selector/coach when Galway won the 1956 All-Ireland and then secured a hat-trick of titles between 1964 and 1966.

Longest Serving Managers of one county

23 seasons: Sean Boylan (Meath) and Brian Cody (Kilkenny)

21 seasons: Fr Tommy Maher (Kilkenny)

18 seasons: Mickey Harte (Tyrone)

15 seasons: Mick O’Dwyer (Kerry) and Billy Moran (Cork)

13 seasons: Cyril Farrell (Galway)

12 seasons: Pete McGrath (Down)

11 seasons: Kevin Heffernan (Dublin)

10 seasons: Michael ‘Babs’ Keating (Tipperary)