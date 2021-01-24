| -2.1°C Dublin

As Brian Cody prepares to match Sean Boylan's record, who are the other longest serving managers in GAA history?

What&rsquo;s another year: Brian Cody walks down the sideline during the closing stages of Kilkenny&rsquo;s All-Ireland SHC semi-final loss to Waterford. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Sean McGoldrick

JOE BIDEN was a fourth-term US Senator from Delaware when Brian Cody was named as the new Kilkenny hurling manager on November 16, 1998. 

Twenty-two years later Biden is now the 46th and oldest-elected President of the United States, while Cats’ boss Cody is about to embark on a record-equalling 23rd season as a manager of one county.

The retired Kilkenny national school principal, who will celebrate his 67th birthday in July, is the oldest inter-county manager still active.

