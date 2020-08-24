Armagh legend Oisín McConville fears counties may hide Covid cases to save championship place

Armagh legend Oisin McConville believes that the notion of inter-county teams being asked to "step aside" and exit the championship in light of a positive Covid-19 case is simply not practical.

County teams are set to officially recommence training next month for the rescheduled winter campaign with GAA president John Horan insisting that drastic measures may have to be taken in order to complete competitions in 2020.

Horan revealed that counties may be forced to "step aside" and forfeit their championship place should an outbreak occur given the unusually short county calendar amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

McConville envisages problems with that policy over the coming months, however, and the two-time All-Star feels that such a stance could encourage counties to conceal Covid cases rather than exit the race for silverware.

"I think one of the dangerous things in the statement that John Horan made is that a county found to have a Covid case will be asked to step aside. I’m not sure it’s that practical," McConville told RTE's Morning Ireland.

"If you think of the latter ends of the championship, you think of Dublin going for six-in-a-row, they will be very reluctant to step aside. I think it encourages teams to hide Covid cases and that’s certainly not what we want."

Read More

The 2002 All-Ireland winner insists that it's "very important" that inter-county action restarts with the Crossmaglen Rangers clubman believing that the GAA have led from the front in the battle against Covid-19.

"It’s been said over and over again that the GAA community has acted so well since the pandemic started, but sometimes that can sound quite patronising. It’s much, much more than that. They have led the way in many ways," he said.

"The fact that we are talking about a global pandemic, it’s important that all of the people that have a vested interest do the right thing. We want to make sure first and foremost that it’s safe to play and safe to do so."

Online Editors