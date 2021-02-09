April now looking best-case scenario for inter-county return

Cillian O’Connor kicks a free for Mayo against Galway during last October’s clash in Tuam on the weekend Allianz League action returned after the lengthy Covid interruption. Photo: Sportsfile

The letter circulated to counties last week after the GAA’s Covid Advisory Committee had met to push back deciding on a start date for the inter-county season for a further two weeks was more optimistic than the meeting.

Professor Mary Horgan, an infectious diseases specialist and committee member who had encouraged the acceleration of resumption last summer when initial fears over contact in game/training situations subsided, is understood to have delivered a much more cautious overview relating to any resumption this time, with case numbers so much higher and information around new variants of Covid coming in all the time to potentially change the picture.

So the end-of-January review, which had replaced the original January 15 start for a six-week inter-county pre-season, was pushed back by a further two weeks.

But GAA director-general Tom Ryan and president John Horan did suggest that “the commencement of competitions in the month of March is a definite possibility”.

A minimum four-week run-in would also be allowed for so a quick calculation on that “definite possibility” scenario would see the first round of the league take place on March 27/28 and working four weeks back from that would see collective preparations allowed again from February 27/28, 18 days away.

Is that really possible?

Read More

Inter-county managers are craving some certainty at this stage but will be acutely aware that so too are parents and construction workers.

Construction workers got some inkling that by the time the Government’s next review on restrictions is due, March 5, they’ll be back on sites. As for schools, their return could be apparent by the time the GAA’s Covid Advisory Committee meet again next week.

The return of schools is a virtual line in the sand for the GAA. It’s hard to see the gates of any pitch or centre of excellence being officially open, even for inter-county training, if the gates of the schools aren’t open first. Which is why a February 27/28 date for an official call to arms looks a little optimistic, even as case numbers and hospitalisations continue to fall.

It’s easy to forget that the GAA has the green light from the State for its elite teams to play games and that the decision to put off any restart is very much its own.

It also has a solid track record from last October through to December of running training sessions and games at this level in a safe, functional manner. But a cautious path continues to be taken and more and more it looks like April, possibly the second weekend, 10/11, is a more likely starting point.

In that scenario, a five-weekend league programme for football with modifications for hurling too, could be completed by the middle of May with provincial championships getting under way at the end of May. That allows for no weather interruptions which, based on recent Aprils, haven’t been prevalent.

An even bigger decision surrounds the return of club activity around which there can be no certainty either but a best-case scenario there would put it at mid to late May, depending on what the guidance from Government as to the level the country is operating at is.

The four week pre-season will present its own challenges and potentially create an environment for injury too. But Niall Moyna, professor at DCU’s health and human performance faculty, is adamant that the modern player can adapt to such a quick turnaround, given the all-year round cycle of preparation that the modern players engage in.

Professor Moyna contends that the average inter-county player is only ever “20pc” away from full fitness at any stage of the cycle.

“It’s not like when players would put on four stone and they would come back where they started the previous year,” he said.

“Guys now are never more than 20pc from maximum fitness, 90pc of them don’t put on weight, they look after themselves.

“If it had been 15 years ago I would have said no to four weeks but the fact that players are doing prehab, rehab, there will probably be a small increase in musculoskeletal and soft tissue injuries because of the lay-off. At the same time they have a lot of muscle memory, why are they spending years years in gym? It’s not ideal but it is manageable.”