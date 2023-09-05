Appeal against Meath’s score difference rule faces fresh scrutiny

The application of which score difference mechanism should be used to determine which team finishes higher when three or more are tied on the same points in a championship or league division group faces fresh scrutiny in two provinces.

Meath County Board is taking a case to the Central Appeals Committee challenging a Leinster Council decision to order a refixture after Na Fianna challenged the mechanism Meath used to determine the second-placed team in their four-team SFC group.

The group was won by Dunshaughlin on six points with three other teams tied on two points, but Donaghmore-Ashbourne were declared second on the basis of score difference superiority that included games involving all four teams in the group. That was consistent with what was in Meath’s bye-laws.

But Leinster hearings found “ambiguity” in the application and recommended that Donaghmore-Ashbourne and Na Fianna should play off to see who advances to quarter-finals or drops into a relegation play-off.

Na Fianna argued that the rule passed at Congress in February, put forward by Tipperary club Burgess, should apply instead whereby score difference calculated from the games between the tied teams only should apply which put them ahead of Donaghmore-Ashbourne.

This conflict is also at the centre of Sixmilebridge’s case with a Munster hearings committee, after their exit from the Clare SHC.

The ’Bridge were deemed to have finished third in their group when the ‘new’ rule was applied but under the old rule, incorporating scores from all games in the group, they would have finished second, ahead of Crusheen who, for now, are in a Clare quarter-final. O’Callaghan Mills are also seeking a hearing after finishing fourth in the group.

Sixmilebridge and Donaghmore-Ashbourne will be encouraged by a Disputes Resolution Authority hearing last Friday which ruled in Gracefield’s favour after they challenged Offaly’s application of the ‘new’ rule when they were in a three-way tie with Ballycommon and Clonbullogue in an SFC B group.

Gracefield topped the group in accordance with Offaly bye-laws that allow for incorporation of all games in a group for the purposes of score difference.

Offaly’s application of the new rule, however, put Gracefield in third, requiring them to play a quarter-final which they subsequently won after they failed to get interim relief to have the game deferred.

It was found that the Offaly bye-law should “remain in force unless altered or deleted by a simple majority of those present to vote” and that this could only happen on an annual basis.

Gracefield issued a statement last night outlining a chronology of events and stating that they took the case “as a matter of principle on the grounds of fairness”.

“We would like to be clear that from the outset we believe our club has handled this difficult matter with the utmost respect for our county board and fellow clubs. It is clear to us that within the GAA, all clubs have the right to question and challenge decisions.”​