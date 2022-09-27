‘Anyone that goes near a referee or hits a referee should be probably banned for life’ – Davy Fitzgerald

Davy Fitzgerald believes anyone found to have assaulted a referee should be hit with a “ban for life” insisting it is important match officials see “they are being backed”.

The Waterford hurling manager was speaking as investigations into alleged assaults on referees are ongoing around the country, bringing the issue into sharp focus.

The recently reappointed Waterford boss believes the GAA can “learn a lot from rugby” and called for greater lines of communication between match officials and managers, particularly at county level.

But he insists there should be little mitigation for anyone found guilty of assaulting a referee.

“I do not think it’s right that any referee should be treated like that or assaulted. I am one of the ones that will fight with the referees and have arguments here and there, but under no circumstances should there be any referee or any person assaulted like that. That’s for definite.

“Now, one thing that I would love the GAA to maybe consider is communication with the referees.

Read More

“Definitely from an inter-county point of view if you could have a few minutes with them the day or two before the game to see what way they are thinking of reffing the game.”

“I actually think we could learn a lot from the rugby and how they handle themselves and how to deal with things.

“I would love to see that introduced. Can you introduce that at club level? I am not sure, but I think sometimes managers get very frustrated because they see decisions they know are wrong and the referee mightn’t accept that they are wrong at the time.

“I think there has to be a case where we as managers know that referees are not going to get every decision right, and we will challenge it, but at the end of the day, they are human beings. They deserve to be treated properly.

“The one thing I don’t like is sometimes a referee who you actually can’t say boo.

“If you go and say boo, they will come after you.

“I just think a bit of common sense. Let’s respect the referees for definite. I think anyone that goes near a referee or hits a referee should be probably banned for life, gone.

“I think that’s it over - end of story

“But I think the communication lines is something that we actually probably should explore.”

There have been suggestions that referees could withdraw their services as county boards continue their investigations.

“I hope they don’t go on strike. I think what needs to be done is anyone that assaults a referee just needs to be dealt with severely. I think that’s important that they see they are being backed.

“But I do believe that the whole thing needs to be looked at, I really do.”

Fitzgerald was speaking at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family.