Another Covid training breach would make things ‘very difficult’ for GAA – president Larry McCarthy

GAA president Larry McCarthy has warned that another incident similar to Dublin’s training breach last week would make things “very difficult” for the association.

Speaking to Red FM, McCarthy expressed confidence intercounty training could return as planned later this month provided case numbers remain stable.

However, he stressed that another incident could see the April 19 return to training date re-examined.

"I don’t think honestly this particular incident is going to impact it," he said of the GAA’s impending return to action.

"Now, if there was another one? Oh Lord, that would make it very difficult for us.

"I’m reasonably confident at the moment that we will get back, assuming that the numbers stay where they are and that the public health authorities don’t decide that they’ve gone awry over Easter or anything like that.

"All going well, fingers crossed, I think we’re in a good place."

The Dublin county board handed down a 12-week ban to manager Dessie Farrell.

However, McCarthy said that the same process will be followed as with the cases when Down and Cork were found to be in breach of GAA rules earlier this year.

"Coiste Bainistí had an emergency meeting and we appointed an investigation committee to look into it, as we did with the Cork incident and Down incident earlier in the year so we’re adopting the exact same procedures," he said.

McCarthy also expressed confidence the GAA could provide clubs with a calendar of games throughout the summer.

"We’re working on it at the moment. It’s going to be concertinaed a little bit so it’s going to make it a little more difficult and a little bit more challenging," he said.

"But I’ve no doubt with the help of the counties and with the help of the players we will have a programme of games right through the summer.

"But the more important element of that is I just hope to God we get the clubs up and operating. The 98pc is more important than the 2pc but the 2pc are our shop window. The ideal here is to get the clubs back as quickly as is feasible."

On the issue of allowing supporters into matches before the end of the year, McCarthy acknowledged the difficulties involved but said the GAA would be open to the idea if health authorities permitted.

"We’d be happy to see anybody in the stadium but it depends on what we are allowed to do. I don't know how you’d identify or manage to know if (someone) was vaccinated," he added.

"I don’t know if we have a vaccination passport, if that is something that has been created, I’ve seen something along those lines in the travel business. But how do you identify whether someone has been vaccinated or not vaccinated?

"It would probably be difficult to implement but if we are allowed do it, we will do it, we will find a way."

Online Editors