Anyone who has worked or drank in the Big Tree Tavern has an interesting story to tell.

Animals roaming the bar, Sam Maguire going 'missing' and Cavan's big day out - staff share memories as iconic GAA pub set to close

"If those walls could talk, there would be endless tales of laughter, tears, arguments, kisses and anything else you can think of," says former staff member, Will Scully.

Later this year, some of those walls are due to be knocked as one of Dublin's most popular sporting venues is now set to be transformed into a 163-bedroom hotel.

While Limerick, Galway, Tyrone and Dublin gear up for the All Ireland hurling and football finals, the Big Tree is getting ready for its final All Ireland days.

A quintessentially Irish pub, it's a bar which always prioritised the 'craic' over aesthetics, as is evident from the TripAdvisor reviews.

"In Ireland people rate a pub as being excellent if it is packed, therefore this must be excellent pub,"one punter surmised, while another questioned if the carpets had been there since the original tavern was built in 1453.

Full house in the Big Tree

The bar has been a landmark for GAA fans over the years, and ex staff members, who often had to work 14-hour shifts on game days, will be sad to see it go.

"Long shifts were made much easier with the GAA banter that was had with punters from all corners of the country. Believe me, they weren't too impressed with the Dub behind the bar winding them up," says Scully, who learned his trade in the Big Tree.

Some staff members have less enjoyable memories about culchies descending on Dorset Street, however.

"That time Cavan got to Croke Park for the first time in years back in 2013 was like the animals in Dublin Zoo had been let loose," says one former barman, choosing to remain anonymous for fear of a Cavan reprisal.

"I was trying to get through the crowd with about ten empty pint glasses when these bunch of yahoos decided to try tickle me. Glasses smashed everywhere and I prayed that day that Cavan would never get to Croke Park again," he laughs.

It's the kind of place where the staff can get just as carried away as the fans sometimes.

Former staff members Willie Cullen and Ciaran Coakley with the Sam Maguire cup

"There's the time me and Willie Cullen were working and we 'borrowed' the Sam Maguire," says Wexford man Ciaran Coakley.

"We had it down in the cellar the whole time. Panic stations did ensue, but we had to give it back in the end. It's the closest two Wexy's will get to it for a while."

James Cummins, from Co Cork, managed the pub for ten years, when he also had to oversee many of the "Messy Mondays" student nights, which definitely lived up to their name on a weekly basis.

James features prominently in the TripAdvisor reviews for his ability "to keep the beer flowing".

"My best memory has to be of the time there was a student night with a farmers ball theme. I couldn't believe it when there were actual real farm animals present.

"Other than that, I'd have to say the memories of rival teams sharing a drink with no animosity towards each other after a game, and the cacophony of sound as Feargal Mac takes to the stage and gives superb renditions of classic songs."

As a businessman though, James welcomes the redevelopment.

"It is erroneous to think that something may be there forever. I was fortunate to spend 10 great years working in the Big Tree.

"I was nonplussed when I heard of the plans to convert to a hotel. But regeneration of the whole area is needed and this new addition will assist in this rejuvenation, which has to be a good thing. My best memories are all the staff and customers that came through the doors. I've made great friendships through the years from working there."

Dublin Loft Company, who recently purchased the property from hotelier Louis Fitzgerald, applied for planning permission in June, and while it's yet to be approved by Dublin City Council, a spokesman for the company said it's confident it will eventually get the go ahead.

"There's still going to be a pub in the hotel, but it's going to be much reduced from what it was. At the moment, the venue is only opening for matches and concerts and we're hoping to have it trading on a daily basis," he said.

"We're not sure what we're going to call it yet, but we might try incorporate something about the Big Tree in there."

While a public house will remain in some shape or form, the famous big beer garden is set to be replaced with landscape.

The planning notice outlines how the proposed hotel will provide for 163 bedrooms, a reception, lobby, circulation areas, plant and store rooms and landscaped gardens to the rear.

When asked about whether the student nights will continue, the Dublin Loft Company spokesperson joked: "Not sure, they don't pay more than €2 for pints."

