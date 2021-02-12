| 1.2°C Dublin

Andy McEntee outlines collective manager frustration at GAA inter-county status change

Impact of downgrading of elite status concerns inter-county bosses

Meath manager Andy McEntee says another winter championship is &lsquo;not appetising&rsquo;. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Meath manager Andy McEntee says another winter championship is &lsquo;not appetising&rsquo;. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

Meath football manager Andy McEntee has raised the prospect of more inter-county players stepping away from the game because of the continuing uncertainty around the GAA season.

McEntee has said there is concern among his fellow county managers about the “downgrading” of inter-county from the elite status that had allowed games to be played between October and December last year.

Having established a network last month between managers so that a presentation of the Fixtures Review Calendar Task Force’s proposals on reshaping the inter-county competition structures could be made to them as group, McEntee said communication has continued and this apparent “downgrading” of the inter-county game is a primary concern.

