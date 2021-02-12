Andy McEntee outlines collective manager frustration at GAA inter-county status change

Meath football manager Andy McEntee has raised the prospect of more inter-county players stepping away from the game because of the continuing uncertainty around the GAA season.

McEntee has said there is concern among his fellow county managers about the “downgrading” of inter-county from the elite status that had allowed games to be played between October and December last year.

Having established a network last month between managers so that a presentation of the Fixtures Review Calendar Task Force’s proposals on reshaping the inter-county competition structures could be made to them as group, McEntee said communication has continued and this apparent “downgrading” of the inter-county game is a primary concern.

From his own point of view, he felt that while “the decision has been laid entirely at the Government’s feet,” referring to the letter sent from Croke Park to counties on Wednesday evening, he “wasn’t so sure that everybody believes that,” citing a potential financial element to having the championship pushed back to later in the year when crowds may be permitted.



“A month ago there was a discussion out there and there were whispers going around that the financial side of Croke Park was not in favour of the league going ahead and that they would prefer ‘club first’.”

He said comments from Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, that “there wasn’t a massive appetite to return in the immediate term” when he spoke with them during the week appeared to back that up. But GAA president John Horan has said there is an appetite and that health remained the main concern.

Read More

“My suspicion is that it is not entirely down to the Government,” said McEntee.

“That’s the feeling I’m getting. And if it is, we’re (GAA) not putting up much of a fight. If that was the case, if the money wasn’t there, I think everybody, they might not have liked it, but they would have accepted it.

“But don’t tell us you can go back on January 15, no sorry it might now be February 2, no sorry it could be early March, now it might be Easter or it might not be Easter. My responsibility as Meath manager is to look after my players, physically and mentally, and this is not an easy time for everybody. But it’s no way to treat players.

“It’s difficult for everybody at the moment, whether you are an inter-county player or club player or any individual.

“But trying to get players ready and then letting them down again and trying to get them ready and letting them down again, there will be a number of players countrywide who will say, ‘I’ve enough of this. This isn’t worth it. This is madness’.”

McEntee said he was surprised to hear on radio that it was always understood that clearance to allow inter-county games to go ahead late last year was a temporary exemption.

“It wasn’t understood by me or other inter-county managers and it definitely wasn’t understood by the players. Another winter championship is not very appetising. At the same time if that is the way it has to be, at least come out and say it.

“Don’t be dragging this on. Everybody understands, every company in the world is probably coming under financial pressure at the moment.

“If the GAA is not in a position to run off the leagues just come out and say, ‘We can’t afford to do this and we are going to go back whenever we can afford to do it’. People will understand that.” He said the loss of elite status raised questions.

“(Imagine) if you are an inter-county player now? What they went through last year, preparing for championship, without friends and family at matches, without being able to mix with friends afterwards, all those sacrifices and after all of that to be told, ‘Sorry you are no longer elite’?

“Everybody talked about how great it was to have matches on the TV, how it helped the whole morale. Morale is a lot lower now than it was last October or November.”

McEntee said managers, collectively, were keen to have a forum on important issues such as competition structure changes and now the shape of a new season. “It’s no secret that the managers have got together recently with a view to our opinions on the possible restructuring of the championship, again something that we were not informed about.

"I was only made aware of this three or four weeks ago and when I spoke to other managers it became clear that nobody was made aware of these proposals, that they were in the pipeline.

“Surely we put enough into that to say we are a significant stakeholder in this. That’s where we set up a conversation between all the managers.

“Last night that WhatsApp group was fairly hopping. Yet again nobody was aware that we were never considered elite and up until the letter we received on February 1, the indications were that we were elite and that we would be going back, probably March.

“All of a sudden nine days later we were informed that we were never considered elite in the first place.”

McEntee qualified that while school gates remain closed, there was some context to the timing of any return.

“Everybody does understand, while this is a very serious situation and while we don’t have schools back it is hard to make an argument for GAA but clarity is what people are looking for. And the general consensus is that we are not getting the full story.”

The GAA stated in Wednesday evening’s briefing to counties that no plan could be put in place until a revised Living with Covid plan is drawn up by the Government, a plan that is expected in two weeks’ time.