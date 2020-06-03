Close

Premium

Analysis shows average social distancing 'breach' in GAA games lasts 2.5 seconds

Action from this year's Allianz NFL clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Action from this year's Allianz NFL clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Action from this year's Allianz NFL clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Action from this year's Allianz NFL clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A typical competitive match will involve an average of 17 'incursions' per minute between players, lasting an average of 2.5 seconds each, a StatSports GAA player proximity report has established.

The analysis found that during the average GAA training session, the average incursion will be shorter, 1.6 seconds, but they will occur far more frequently, an average of 43 per minute.

The detailed report has been completed by the Newry-based performance an analysis company which has the Dublin, Mayo, Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan, Armagh, Meath, Cavan, Laois and Louth footballers in addition to the hurlers of Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Galway, Waterford, Cork and Dublin hurlers among its clientele.

Related Content