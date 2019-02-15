An Bord Pleanála gives green light to €7m redevelopment of Waterford's Walsh Park

The €7m redevelopment of Walsh Park in Waterford has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

Last year, Waterford City and Council granted planning permission for the project but An Bord Pleanála received two submissions regarding traffic management issues.

The planning board today gave the go-ahead for the project with some standard conditions attached to the ruling.

The refurbishment will see the venue become a 15,500 capacity stadium. It can currently cater for 8,000 patrons.

The existing stand on Slievekeale Road will be upgraded as will Keanes Road which will be a covered terrace and there will be an uncovered terrace on the northern bank.

The creation of four new dressing rooms and office space is included in the project.

GAA Director General, Tom Ryan, reiterated the GAA's support for the upgrade of Walsh Park in his annual report.

“We want to invest something in Walsh Park, we want to get to a stage where they’re able to play there,” said Ryan. “Waterford people deserve to have championship games played in the city.

“There’s a plan to do up Walsh Park and to invest significant funds in that and we’ll play our part in that with Munster and along with the county themselves. Whether it’s this year or whether it’s in subsequent years, I can’t, hand on heart, say at this point.

“It’s directly one for Munster Council rather than for myself but certainly the will is there to make sure that games can be played in Walsh Park.

“And when I say Waterford, I do mean Walsh Park. There was talk about other venues or possible facilities in the city there over the course of a few months towards the end of last year. We did look actually at other alternatives and we did look at other possible investments.

“The amount that would have to be spent before you’d even see anything above the ground was prohibitive.

“It will be possible for us to do a good job on Walsh Park but they won’t need 30,000 or 40,000. It will be possible for us to do something that is appropriate to the needs of the county and that they can afford.”

