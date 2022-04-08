Amy Nic Carthaigh does the trick for classy Chnoc Liamhna outfit

Corn Neasáin GS Chnoc Liamhna 6-9 St Patrick’s GNS 0-0

Amy Nic Carthaigh of Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna (left) shows her skills as she gets the better of Olivia McGough of St Patrick’s. Pic: Gerry Mooney

THERE was an All-Ireland final referee on duty for this one – Karl O’Brien, chairperson of the Dublin Camogie Board.

Hannah Leahy of Scoil Uí Chonaill and Dublin was among the attendance and the spirit of the Ringsend girls earned her praise.

From the off, they were under pressure against superb opponents. But St Patrick’s never stopped chasing, never stopped making the tackles. They had an outstanding performer in Nicole Kelly. She played with commendable courage, preventing a bagful of scores.

Layla Dunne Mooney covered every yard of Parnell Park, while the best solo effort came from Hayden Devlin. She came within inches of a Pat’s score when a well-struck free hit the post.

Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna: Sophie Ní Dhuinn, Avalily Nic Dhuarcáin Ní Bhriain, Shona Ní Ghríofa, Caoimhe Ní Dhonnchú, Alannah Nic an Iarla, Holly O’Dell, Ana Ní Dhálaigh, Úna Ó Bréartúin, Caoimhe Ní Chorragáin, Caoilinn Ní Chonchubhair, Síomha Ní Eára, Amy Nic Carthaigh, Caoimhe Ní Ghrádaigh, Cody Nic Oscair, Aoibheann Nic Giolla Eáin, Lara Ní Ruairc, Emma Ní Ruairc, Lily Ní Laighin. Pic: Gerry Mooney

St Patrick’s GNS, Ringsend: Emma McAuley, Nicole Kelly, Bianca Ndu, Thea Horan, Olivia McGough, Teegan McGlynn, Ella Doolin, Ella Byrne, Laila Glynn, Hayden Devlin, Eden Murphy, Hannah Duffy Tucker, Layla Dunne Mooney, Nicole Clinton, Jade Gannon, Saoirse Gumus, Heidi-Rose Carter, Lillie Pearson, Maci Doyle Martin, Alicia Murray. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Yet there was no denying the excellence of the Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna display. They were eager to keep the scoreboard ticking, and nobody more so than half-forward Amy Nic Carthaigh.

She struck for a hat-trick of goals before half-time and she had no shortage of colleagues who also arrived with their shooting boots – among them the industrious Síomha Ní Eára, the intelligent full-forward Cody Nic Oscair and the creative half-back Holly O’Dell, sister of Dublin attacker Lorcan, as they turned in a great display.

SCORERS – GS Chnoc Liamhna: A Nic Carthaigh 3-2, C Nic Oscair 2-1, S Ní Eára 1-3, H O’Dell, U Ó Bréartúin, C Ní Ghrádaigh 0-1 each.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: A Nic Carthaigh (Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna)