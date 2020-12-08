Amalgamation calls after debacle

LGFA president Marie Hickey acknowledged the GAA had not been asked to put back the time of the All-Ireland semi-final between Tipperary and Mayo to accommodate the ladies semi-final at its original 1.30 throw-in time (stock photo)

Fresh calls have been made for further efforts to integrate the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Camogie Association with the GAA in the wake of last Sunday's All-Ireland ladies football semi-final venue debacle.

The meeting of Cork and Galway, originally fixed for Limerick's Gaelic Grounds before being switched to Parnell Park in Dublin and then Croke Park at very short notice, after Parnell Park was deemed unplayable, has brought fresh spotlight on the ladies game and its place in the wider association.

LGFA president Marie Hickey acknowledged the GAA had not been asked to put back the time of the All-Ireland semi-final between Tipperary and Mayo to accommodate the ladies semi-final at its original 1.30 throw-in time, forcing Galway's players to curtail vital elements of their warm-up to facilitate the swift start after the move to Croke Park. Hickey claimed Galway could have been on the pitch for longer warming up "had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room".

The LGFA has resisted attempts in the past to bring it under the same umbrella as the GAA but faced a call yesterday from Cora Staunton, its most prominent star, to make that move.

Former GAA president Liam O'Neill, who made an attempt in 2014 to amalgamate all GAA bodies, feels the matter should be revisited for logistical and equality benefits with a different approach taken from what he tried.

"I made the offer and because the circumstances weren't conducive to that offer being accepted at that time, it wasn't going to work anyway. There has to be a willingness on all sides, it can't work otherwise," he said.

