Allianz named as new sponsors for the All-Ireland football championship

Kerry and Galway stars Seán O'Shea and Seán Kelly at the announcement of Allianz's new sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland senior football championship. Photo: Sportsfile

Allianz have been confirmed as the new sponsors of the All-Ireland football championship.

The insurance firm have signed on for a three year deal that also sees them become an official sponsor of the museum at Croke Park as well as the Camogie Association. In 2021 it was announced that the GAA would represent Camogie in their commercial arrangements.

The deal is in addition to the long running association Allianz has with the national leagues, which is in its 31st year.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Allianz Insurance as sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland senior football championship,” GAA president Larry McCarthy said. “Over the past 30 plus years, we have built a wonderful partnership with Allianz through their sponsorship of the Allianz Leagues and we look forward to developing this relationship as they take on this new sponsorship.”

They join SuperValu and AIB and title sponsors of the football championship. And replace Eir who now sponsor the hurling championship alongside Bord Gais and Centra. Each championship sponsor is thought to pay fees starting at around €800,000 per annum.