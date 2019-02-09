Allianz League Saturday LIVE: Can Kerry topple All-Ireland champions Dublin?
Dublin travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to face Peter Keane's Kerry in the pick of tonight's fixtures. Follow all the action here.
Online Editors
Dublin travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to face Peter Keane's Kerry in the pick of tonight's fixtures. Follow all the action here.
Online Editors
Frank Roche There was drama even before the Tralee throw-in tonight when Jason Sherlock turned up as part of the Dublin camp for their Allianz Football League showdown with Kerry.
Sean McGoldrick Six-time winners Ballyhale Shamrocks are on course for another crack at securing the Tommy Moore Cup on St Patrick's Day after overcoming the challenge of Waterford kingpins Ballygunner in...
Independent.ie Newsdesk Kevin McCarthy set Croke Park alight with a brilliant attacking display, hitting 3-7 from play as Kilcummin swept to the All-Ireland Club IFC title at Croke Park tonight.
The Throw-In: One-paced Tipp, Páirc Ui Chaoimh disgrace, and Mayo building for the future
Arsenal boss Unai Emery insisted a top-four finish was a...
Everton manager Marco Silva insisted he was not...
Jurgen Klopp hailed the character of his Liverpool players...
There was drama even before the Tralee throw-in...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's agent was spotted...
Six-time winners Ballyhale Shamrocks are on...
Neil Warnock praised his Cardiff players for paying tribute to the late Emiliano Sala with...
Kevin McCarthy set Croke Park alight with a...
Dublin travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to face Peter...
Roy Hodgson insists Crystal Palace are looking upwards rather than over their shoulders...
In-depth preview ahead of Premier League game...
Nantes manager Vahid Halihodzic gets emotional as...
All you need to know as Scotland take on Ireland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations...
Adam Levine took to the stage with...
Scotland are aiming to get their Six Nations campaign off to a good start as they face...
Ireland are hoping to make it a third win in a row against England in the Six Nations...
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side take on Unai...
A baby gorilla at Dallas Zoo has predicted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl clash...
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has apologised to fans...
Irish Captain Rory Best discusses Irelands upcoming 6 Nations game against England...