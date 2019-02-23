Allianz League Saturday LIVE: All-Ireland champions Dublin in the ascendancy against Mayo at Croke Park
Jim Gavin has never lost to Mayo in his time as Dublin manager, will that change tonight? Follow all the action from 7pm and updates from the other live games.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Martin Breheny: 'New intrigue to old rivalries'
- The best of enemies: How Dublin and Mayo have built up an incredible modern day rivalry
- Colm Keys: 'Horan giving Hennelly chance to lay claim to No 1 shirt as Clarke can only wring his hands'
- Galway and Cork join Donegal motion to reduce Dublin's Croker clashes
- Gavin won't be fazed if team fail to fire in league - O'Dwyer