Sport GAA

Saturday 23 February 2019

Allianz League Saturday LIVE: All-Ireland champions Dublin in the ascendancy against Mayo at Croke Park

Keith Higgins of Mayo in action against Paul Mannion of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Keith Higgins of Mayo in action against Paul Mannion of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Jim Gavin and James Horan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Jim Gavin has never lost to Mayo in his time as Dublin manager, will that change tonight? Follow all the action from 7pm and updates from the other live games.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport