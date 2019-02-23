Sport GAA

Saturday 23 February 2019

Allianz League Saturday LIVE: All-Ireland champions Dublin and unbeaten Mayo lock horns at Croke Park

Jim Gavin and James Horan
Jim Gavin and James Horan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Jim Gavin has never lost to Mayo in his time as Dublin manager, will that change tonight? Follow all the action from 7pm and updates from the other live games.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport