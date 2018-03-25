Sport GAA

Sunday 25 March 2018

Allianz League LIVE: Dublin and Tipp face-off in Croker with semi-final spot on the line

A Dublin supporter reads his programme prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's the final round of the Allianz Football League (the GAA are hoping) and a lot of promotion and relegation battles are up for decision. Up first though, Dublin take on Tipperary in their re-scheduled Allianz Hurling League semi-final at Croke Park.

 

Online Editors

