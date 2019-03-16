All four Allianz Hurling League clashes scheduled for today have been given the green light to proceed as wind and rain sweep across the country.

Allianz Football League matches called off due to weather but hurling quarter-finals get green light

The quarter-final meeting between Galway and Wexford in Pearse Stadium (1.30pm) passed a pitch inspection this morning as did Nowlan Park, where Kilkenny host Cork in the Division 1A relegation play-off (2pm).

In the two other quarter final games, Waterford play Clare in Walsh Park at 3pm and Tipperary host Dublin in Semple Stadium at 4.30pm.

In the Allianz Football League, the Division Two clash between Clare and Meath and the Division Three meeting of Louth and Westmeath have been called off.

