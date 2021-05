Gaelic Football Premium

'Someone in that hotel wanted to make a quick buck' - Frankie Dolan reflects on Roscommon's 'naked pool' storm in autobiography

“No matter what I said or how hard I tried, some people had me pegged as some sort of thug on the pitch and an ill-disciplined party boy off it. I believe the narrative that I was an egomaniac who fell out with managers, officials and other authority figures as soon as things didn’t go my way was also false. People saw me on their television screens or read about me in some newspaper article, and straight away they thought they had me sussed out. They didn’t always appreciate the fact that behind a heated incident or a red card, or even some drunken game of pool in Derry, there was just a normal guy with the same problems as everyone else.”