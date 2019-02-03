All your Allianz League fixtures and verdicts on a busy day in the GAA

It's a bust day in the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. Here are your fixtures and verdicts.

TODAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL AND HURLING LEAGUE PREVIEWS

FOOTBALL (2.0 unless stated)

Division 1

Cavan v Kerry

Kingspan Breffni Park

Cavan took plenty of positives away from Salthill a week ago, but even still the suspicion is that it will be a tough campaign for Mickey Graham's side. There's no respite at the top table and Kerry arrive not just buoyed by the win over Tyrone, but giving all the early-season signs of a team — and a management team — on a mission. As Colm Cooper said last week, it's realistically a two-year plan for Peter Keane to get his young side in position to mount a serious championship challenge to Dublin.

Verdict: Kerry

Roscommon v Monaghan

Dr Hyde Park, 2.30

There was much to admire about Monaghan's second-half display against Dublin, not least their direct style of play which yielded a rich harvest against the All-Ireland champions. There's never anything easy about a trip to the Hyde, however, and Anthony Cunningham appears to be setting out a defensive stall which makes the task all the more difficult. Stephen O'Hanlon stole the headlines with his eye-catching cameo, and Monaghan fans must be excited at the prospect of more to come.

Verdict: Monaghan

Tyrone v Mayo

Healy Park, 2.30

The heavyweight clash of the day. Mickey Harte and James Horan are planning for a long year ahead, harbouring ambitions reaching at least into August, so they will surely relish today's test. The appalling conditions in Castlebar last weekend make it difficult to assess this latest Mayo incarnation, but Brian Reape continues to impress. Two points from play in Tralee did not reflect kindly on Tyrone, whose team has a very familiar look about it even this early in the year. Another defeat today would leave the natives a little restless — home advantage could give them the edge.

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 2

Cork v Kildare

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.0

Opening-day draws left much to ponder, although Armagh's early season form leaves Kildare's point last Sunday as the more impressive. Cian O'Neill's side had to hang on at times, but also had very productive spells which will give followers grounds for optimism. Cork blew hot and cold, sort of their default setting in recent years. A win on the road for Kildare would strengthen prospects of a quick return to the top tier.

Verdict: Kildare

Tipperary v Fermanagh

Semple Stadium

Fermanagh, who let 14-man Cork off the hook last weekend, take their system south today. Tipperary struggled for scores in Navan, relying heavily on Conor Sweeney's accuracy from placed balls, so you worry for them today trying to break down the visitors.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Armagh v Clare

Páirc Esler

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh have been steadily improving and promotion would be the next step on that journey. They are likely to have been somewhat frustrated to have let victory slip in the opening round and are unlikely to make the same mistake two weeks running.

Verdict: Armagh

Division 3

Longford v Offaly

Glennon Bros Pearse Park

Longford, shorn of more than half a team, pulled off a valuable win in Drogheda last Sunday. Without the Mullinalaghta contingent, and some key injured players, the League will test a rather shallow pool. Even so early, this is a big game for both counties and their prospects of avoiding relegation. Offaly's need might be greater.

Verdict: Offaly

Sligo v Down

Collooney

Sligo's one score from play in the opening round defeat to Carlow came in injury time — that doesn't augur well. Down arrive today in rebuilding mode under Paddy Tally and need a win if they are to have any chance of getting back up to Division 2 at the first attempt.

Verdict: Down

Division 4

Derry v London

Ballinascreen, 12.30

After being pushed all the way by Antrim, today should be an easier day at the office for Derry.

Verdict: Derry

Limerick v Waterford

Rathkeale

Having survived a tricky away day in Ruislip, Limerick can gather some momentum today.

Verdict: Limerick

Wexford v Antrim

Innovate Wexford Park

A long road south for Antrim — and an even longer road home.

Verdict: Wexford

Wicklow v Leitrim

Aughrim, 2.30

Ryan O'Rourke's 2-7 was one of the performances of the opening round and another win today could have Leitrim looking up.

Verdict: Leitrim

HURLING (2.0 unless stated)

Division 1A

Clare v Kilkenny

Cusack Park

Tony Kelly's dismissal last weekend left a sense of what might have been, coming at a time in the game when Clare were making inroads. Kilkenny arrive today to test not just Clare's physical prowess, but their hunger as well — Brian Cody's side displayed both attributes in abundance against Cork. The personnel may not be as familiar, but Kilkenny's operating system certainly is — the manager's desire for success will have been nurtured over the winter months. It's hard to see much in this, but the visitors just get the nod.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Cork v Wexford

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.0

Davy Fitzgerald made no attempt to hide his frustration after the narrow defeat to Limerick left him lamenting "small margins". Lee Chin and Rory O'Connor are still on the absent list, but closing in on returns. Seamus Harnedy said during the week that hurling has never been so competitive. He also said that Cork need to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh a "fortress", so presumably he would see laying down a marker today as a good start. With no relegation, the pressure on both these teams after opening-round defeats is not quite the same but a win is still a win.

Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Carlow v Galway

Netwatch Cullen Park

A tough afternoon in the offing for Carlow, who will be hoping to rekindle the same determination and combativeness shown in Parnell Park. They'll need every ounce of it.

Verdict: Galway

Laois v Waterford

O'Moore Park

Eddie Brennan says he's under no illusions as to the task that lies ahead with Laois. He couldn't have been handed a harder start.

Verdict: Waterford

Offaly v Dublin

Bord na Móna O'Connor Park

Dublin's win in the Parnell Park mud, with some tired Fitzgibbon Cup limbs on board, was a satisfactory start for Mattie Kenny. Offaly will be no pushover today.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2A

London v Mayo

McGovern Park, Ruislip 12.30

Solid start for newly-promoted Mayo last week. They could have the edge here.

Verdict: Mayo

Kerry v Westmeath

Austin Stack Park

Westmeath are on a bit of a run at the moment but face a tough test on the road.

Verdict: Westmeath

Meath v Antrim

Trim

Antrim's cause was fatally wounded by two dismissals last weekend. Meath let victory slip against Mayo and will want to avoid a repeat.

Verdict: Meath

Division 2B

Wicklow v Down

Aughrim 12.30

Down are looking to recover from last week's reversal.

Verdict: Down

Derry v Donegal

Ballinascreen, 2.30

Cormac O'Doherty's scoring exploits set Derry apart.

Verdict: Derry

Division 3A

Roscommon v Monaghan

Dr Hyde Park, 12.30

Verdict: Roscommon

Tyrone v Louth

Healy Park, 12.30

Verdict: Tyrone

Armagh v Lancashire

Crossmaglen, 2.30

Verdict: Armagh

Division 3B

Leitrim v Sligo

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Verdict: Sligo

Fermanagh v Longford

Postponed

