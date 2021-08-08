All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork and Kilkenny player ratings after Croker cracker

Cork

Patrick Collins 7

Didn’t quite produce the heroics of his opposite number but solid on puck-outs and s hot-stopping.

Niall O’Leary 8

A good shift but his goal line block when he recovered to block Adrian Mullen’s effort was key. Tacked on a first- half point.

Robert Downey 8

Struggled on Billy Ryan at times but cleared a huge amount of ball and came up with some big interceptions down the home straight.

Seán O’Donoghue 8

Tracked the tricky Eoin Cody, who hit 0-4 , for pa rts but stuck to the job and tidied up in fron t of goal.

Tim O’Mahony 8

On another day his mistake that led to Kilkenny’s equalising goal might have been fatal but that shouldn’t take away from a strong showing. Held his nerve to recover.

Mark Coleman 8

Delivered a huge hit on Walter Walsh to quash a goalscoring chance. A few seconds later he found Alan Cadogan who fed Jack O’Connor for the game- breaking goal. Big performance.

Ger Millerick 7

Had helped quell TJ Reid’s influence but was forced off through injury.

Darragh Fitzgibbon 6

Hit a point but struggled for impact. Was part of the cavalr y that arrived to snuff out a TJ Reid goal chance in the first half.

Luke Meade 7

A display based on industry and endeavou r. Will have more fundamental influence on games down the line.

Conor Cahalane 6

The only starting Cork forward who didn’t score but he’s another who tackled and laid off ball. An important cog in the engine room.

Séamus Harnedy of Cork celebrates at the final whistle following during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship win over Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Séamus Harnedy of Cork celebrates at the final whistle following during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship win over Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Seamus Harnedy 6

Peripheral for parts of the game but like a lot of Cork’s players, produced his best stuff in extra- time.

Robbie O’Flynn 8

Kilkenny paid him a massive compliment by watching him closely, still had a huge influence.

Shane Barrett 6

Grabbed a point and was fouled for a couple of more. Highly rated in Cork, he’s just 19 and will have better days.

Patrick Horgan 8

Had Huw Lawlor for company and produced the usual moments of brilliant stickwork. Finished with 0-15 and continues to stalk Joe Canning’s all-time scoring record.

Jack O’Connor 8

Cork might have been tempted to withdraw the Sarsfields man but he more than justified their faith when switched to the wing. Searing pace produced the vital goal.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston celebrates with Séamus Harnedy after their side's victory over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork manager Kieran Kingston celebrates with Séamus Harnedy after their side's victory over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile

Manager

Kieran Kingston 8

His side probably should have taken care of business in normal time. Held some aces in reserve and unleashed them at the right time.

Bench impact 9

That Cork found 0-11 in their subs speaks volumes. Shane Kingston hit 0-7 from play in a man of the match display. Alan Cadogan was also key but could have gotten a goal to add to his 0-3, while Declan Dalton also chipped in with a point.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy saves a shot from Alan Connolly of Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy saves a shot from Alan Connolly of Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Eoin Murphy 9

Made a handful of top-class saves to keep his side in it. The best in the business.

Tommy Walsh 7

Did well early on but came under pressure with Alan Cadogan’s introduction. Found Adrian Mullen superbly for the goal at the end of normal time.

Huw Lawlor 7

Tasked with picking up Patrick Horgan and stuck manfully to the task even when the Cork star looked to be getting his tail up.

Paddy Deegan 7

Picked up a yellow early on and did well to negotiate his way through to the end of the 90 minutes from there.

James Maher 6

Clipped over a score after a clever run for a puck-out but found chances to get forward limited.

Pádraig Walsh 6

Not as influential as he might normally be as he tracked the lively Robbie O’Flynn for large parts of the game but grabbed a point.

Michael Carey 6

A willing runner, grabbed a point in the first half

Conor Fogarty 6

Difficult day to make much of an impact around the middle third, given the volume of traffic in that area.

Richie Reid 6

Fired an early point but also contributed three first-half wides. Withdrawn in the second half.





Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's equalising goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Cork. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's equalising goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Cork. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Adrian Mullen 8

Kilkenny’s young captain hit 1-3, including the goal to rescue them at the end of normal time. He might have had another goal but saw his effort cleared off the line. Will only get better.

John Donnelly 6

Hit two wides early on and was replaced by Martin Keoghan at half-time. Made a late reapparance in the second half of extra-time.

Billy Ryan 8

Got some joy when on Robert Downey. A constant threat before picking up an injury.

Eoin Cody 8

Clipped over four points and gave glimpses of why he’s so highly thought of in Kilkenny.

TJ Reid 6

Set up a couple of chances but was nothing like as influential in open play as he’d usually be, chipping in with just 0-1 from play. Missed just one placed ball.

Alan Murphy 6

Snaffled a point and was fouled for a couple of more. Replaced midway through the second half.

Manager

Brian Cody 7

His side were as defiant as ever, as witnessed by their last-minute goal in normal time, but Cork had that little bit more to work with.

Bench Impact 5

That Kilkenny could pull just one point through Richie Hogan off the bench to Cork’s 0-11 was decisive. One sub, Martin Keoghan, was himself replaced.