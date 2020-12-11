All-Ireland senior finals back on for July next year after meeting of county chairs

All-Ireland finals in July next year are back on track after a virtual briefing of county chairs this afternoon on potential roadmaps for how the 2021 season could play out.

The expectation is that the All-Ireland football final will be played on Saturday July 31, completing a five-month inter-county programme that begins at the end of February (week nine) with the commencement of the leagues.

A final decision will be taken at a Central Council meeting on Friday night next which follows a meeting of the GAA's Management Committee.

Despite the financial considerations that come with the prospect of bigger crowds being permitted into games, if and when the public health picture improves later in the year as a vaccine roll out becomes more extensive, there was far near-unanimous approval among the county chairs for the inter-county game to go first and conclude before the bulk of club activity gets underway in the second half of the year.

Central Council had been scheduled to approve a 2021 fixtures masters plan two weeks ago which would have seen the leagues start at the end of February with the continuation of the inter-county season right through to the conclusions of the All-Ireland finals in the middle of July.

But a request by the GAA's finance committee to hold off on a decision and consider a 'club first' approach with inter-county games at the back end of the year instead was accepted to allow for the possibility of crowds being allowed back into games by then and helping to recover lost gate receipts.

But the prevailing mood is to stick with the original plan with a short break between the end of the leagues – the four divisions in the football league are expected to be regionalised and be split into two groups of four with semi-finals for the top two and relegation play offs for third and fourth place.

If the county-first approach is approved as expected now, counties will be given a six-week lead in to the first round of the league with the football league final on the first weekend in April and the hurling league final on the following weekend.

The provincial football championships would then start on the third weekend in April, followed by the provincial hurling championship start a week later.

While the financial argument to hold off on inter-county games until later in the year was strong, the mechanics of ‘club first’ presented difficulties.

There is no guarantee that club games would get the green light in springtime anyway while a June/early July conclusion would have left club players out of action for up to 10 months in some cases as the 2022 season was sure to revert to inter-county first and realign.

By putting club games first, the provincial and All-Ireland club championships would probably have been shelved again while there is no guarantee that big crowds would attend November/December championship fixtures in numbers that would justify the decision.

