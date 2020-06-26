All-Ireland football final to be played six days before Christmas as new Championship format is confirmed

Dublin will have the chance to make it six in a row

The 2020 All-Ireland football final for been confirmed for Saturday, December 19 as the GAA opt to conclude the inter-county championships in the same calendar year.

As expected, the football championship will be a straight knock-out, based on the existing provincial championship draw.

The All-Ireland hurling final is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 but the hurling championship will have qualifiers as the GAA seek to give every inter-county player a minimum of two games.

To meet that principle the remaining rounds of the leagues will take place on the first two weekends of the inter-county window, October 17/18 and October 24/25.

The provincial and All-Ireland club championships for 2020 will not be played because of time.

The hurling qualifiers will involve three teams in each province (one quarter-final and two semi-final losers) but one of those teams will have a bye into the second round of qualifiers where they will meet the winners from the first round games.

The hurling championship will commence on the weekend of October 24/25 with All-Ireland semi-finals on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29.

The provincial football championships will be played through November without a break with three finals, Leinster, Munster and Ulster taking place on the weekend of October 21/22. The Connacht football final is fixed for Sunday, November 15.

All games, including All -Ireland finals, will have extra time and penalties.

The Leinster football final is listed to take place on Saturday, November 21, the same day the GAA celebrates the centenary of Bloody Sunday with a game that will, almost certainly involve Dublin.

Read More

The Leinster and Ulster champions will meet in one All-Ireland football semi-final with Munster and Connacht in the other which reverts to the way the draw was in 2017 before the inception of the super eights.

The All-Ireland U-20 football championship will be played to a conclusion on the first two weekends of the inter-county window in October with the final on Saturday October 24.

The All-Ireland minor football championship will also be played but on a straight knock-out provincial basis.

The All-Ireland minor hurling championship will have just one semi-final, Galway against the Munster champions with the Leinster champions receiving a bye into the All-Ireland minor final.

Limerick and Clare have been declared champions of the Division 1A and Division 1B leagues with the Central Competition Controls Committee deciding that should the teams meet in the Munster Championship or qualifiers, that game would also constitute a 'league final.' If they don't meet the counties will be written into the record books as joint champions.

The GAA's director of games, club and player welfare Feargal McGill said consideration was given to an open draw in the football championship but a decision to stick with the provincial championships was taken because it offered more opportunities to counties to win a final. Similarly, the provincial hurling championships will offer the potential for three different champions, if the All-Ireland winners differ to the provinces.

McGill, who cautioned that it is only a plan that is still some way into the distance, said that the decision to conclude in 2020 was based on the potential impact any delay would have on the 2021 season.

"If we went into January or February with All-Ireland finals we were going to have to have a rest period and that meant not being able to restart until March or April."

Online Editors