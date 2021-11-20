All-Ireland finals scheduled for July next year with pre-season tournaments reinstated

FOR the first time since 1908 the All-Ireland football final will be played in July next year.

The Masters Fixtures list for 2022 was unveiled at yesterday’s Central Council meeting. The ramifications of the GAA’s decision to introduce a split county/club season is reflected in a full season calendar fixtures list for the first time.

Next year’s All-Ireland football final will be played on July 24.

In the event of a draw extra time will be played. There is provision for a replay on Saturday, August 6 when a winner will be decided on the day.

In all other games if teams are level after extra time a penalty shoot-out will determine the result.

The All-Ireland hurling final is fixed for Sunday, July 17th with the semi-finals being played two weeks earlier on July 2/3. The round format provincial format in Munster and Leinster which was abandoned for the last two seasons due to Covid-19 will be restored.

The inter-county season will last 30 weeks, and delegates agreed to requests from the provincial councils to reinstate the pre-season tournaments such as the McKenna and O’Byrne Cups.

So, despite all the efforts to streamline the All-Ireland football championship it is reverting to the format last used in 2017 with the addition of the Tailteann Cup.

The final of the secondary competition for Division 3 and 4 teams as well as New York – who will join at the quarter-final stage - will be played as a curtain raiser to the All-Ireland senior semi-final on Saturday, July 9th. The second senior football semi-final will be played twenty-four later.

The two counties relegated from Division 2 next spring will play in the Tier 2 competition with the two promoted sides eligible from Division 3 featuring in the Tier 1 Sam Maguire competition which includes a back-door qualifier route.

However, any Division 3 or 4 team – included the two counties relegated from Division 2 – will participate in the Tier 1 competition if they qualify for their respective provincial finals.

The provincial championship draws takes place on November 27th though in the case of Leinster the semi-final draws will not take place until the quarter-finalists are known next summer.

The 2022 Allianz football league begins on the last weekend in January with the hurling league commencing a week later.

The 2021 All-Ireland club finals will be played on February 12/13. The 2022 All-Ireland club football and hurling semi-finals have been fixed for the first and second weekends of December next year.

There are no fixtures scheduled for St Patrick’s Day.