Sport GAA

Sunday 19 January 2020

All-Ireland Club SHC final: Borris-Ileigh attempt to dethrone Ballyhale Shamrocks at Croke Park

  • Today is the first ever club final between Tipperary and Kilkenny champions
  • Holders Ballyhale are seeking their 8th title
  • Borris-Ileigh's only previous All-Ireland crown came in 1987
14 January 2020; Borris-Ileigh and Tipperary Hurler Dan McCormack, left, and Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny Hurler TJ Reid are pictured ahead of their AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
14 January 2020; Borris-Ileigh and Tipperary Hurler Dan McCormack, left, and Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny Hurler TJ Reid are pictured ahead of their AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Throw-In at Croke Park is 2pm

 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw In: From 1955 heartbreak to 2019's five in-a-row - Inside the Decades of the Dubs

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport