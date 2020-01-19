All-Ireland Club SHC final: Borris-Ileigh attempt to dethrone Ballyhale Shamrocks at Croke Park
- Today is the first ever club final between Tipperary and Kilkenny champions
- Holders Ballyhale are seeking their 8th title
- Borris-Ileigh's only previous All-Ireland crown came in 1987
Throw-In at Croke Park is 2pm
- Fennelly family have long been the source of Shamrocks' scores
- Eamonn Sweeney: 'Today's Croker finalists epitomise a rural overachievement which is an essential quality of the GAA'
- 'Usually we'd be bringing home a cup...But this time it was carrying a coffin up through the street'
- Humble beginning is in sharp contrast to value of club title