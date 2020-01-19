All-Ireland Club SFC final: Kilcoo seek to make history as Corofin aim for three-in-a-row
- Galway champions aim to add 2020 title to their 2018 and 2019 successes
- It's Kilcoo's first attempt at All-Ireland glory following first Ulster win last year
Throw-in is 4pm
Online Editors
