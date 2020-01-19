Sport GAA

Sunday 19 January 2020

All-Ireland Club SFC final: Kilcoo seek to make history as Corofin aim for three-in-a-row

  • Galway champions aim to add 2020 title to their 2018 and 2019 successes
  • It's Kilcoo's first attempt at All-Ireland glory following first Ulster win last year
Martin Farragher of Corofin in action against Niall Branagan of Kilcoo during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Martin Farragher of Corofin in action against Niall Branagan of Kilcoo during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Throw-in is 4pm

Online Editors

