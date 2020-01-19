All-Ireland Club SFC final: Corofin claim their third title in succession after extra-time - as it happened

Independent.ie

A late Paul Devlin free sees Kilcoo level it after 10 minutes of added time.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/all-ireland-club-sfc-final-corofin-claim-their-third-title-in-succession-after-extra-time-as-it-happened-38874718.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/bf770/38874902.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/1867447.jpg