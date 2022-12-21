All-Ireland club senior football semi-finals set for January 8

Action from the All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final between Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks which took place at the same time as the World Cup final. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The GAA has confirmed fixture details for the upcoming AIB All-Ireland club senior football semi-finals, with both games pencilled in as a Croke Park double-header on Sunday, January 8.

Kilmacud Crokes, vanquished All-Ireland finalists last February and now odds-on favourites for the 2023 crown, will play Kerins O’Rahillys in the first semi-final at Headquarters, with a 1.30pm throw-in.

This will be followed by the clash of Moycullen and Glen at 3.30pm. Both games will be televised live on TG4.

The All-Ireland senior club finals in both codes will also form part of a Croker double-header, on January 22. The hurling finalists are already decided after Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks and Antrim outsiders Dunloy prevailed last Sunday, against holders Ballygunner and St Thomas’ respectively.

Of the four football survivors, Kilmacud are the only club still standing to have reached this advanced stage of the competition, with the Dublin powerhouse now chasing a third All-Ireland SFC title. O’Rahillys won their maiden Munster crown with victory over Newcastle West, having qualified for provincial combat on the back of capturing the Kerry club championship after East Kerry won the county SFC final.

Galway contenders Moycullen and Derry challengers Glen are also first-time provincial champions, of Connacht and Ulster respectively.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Saturday, January 7

All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals: St Mogue Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) or Corduff (Monaghan), venue and time TBC.

All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals: Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm; Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), Portlaoise, 2pm.

Sunday, January 8

All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), 1.30pm; Moycullen (Galway) v Glen (Derry), 3.30pm, both Croke Park (both TG4).

Saturday, January 14

All-Ireland club IHC final: Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park, 7pm (TG4).

All-Ireland club JHC final: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park, 5pm (TG4).

Sunday, January 15

All-Ireland club IFC final: Croke Park, 3.30pm (TG4). All-Ireland club JFC final: Croke Park, 1.30pm (TG4).

Sunday, January 22

All-Ireland club SFC final: Croke Park, time TBC (TG4).

All-Ireland club SHC final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Cuchullains Dunloy (Antrim), Croke Park, time TBC (TG4).