GAA

What time, what channel and all you need to know about the All-Ireland club hurling and football finals

Current holders and Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford's Ballygunner in the All-Ireland club hurling final on Saturday, followed by the football final between Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes and Kilcoo from County Down. Here’s all you need to know about the matches.