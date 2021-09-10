| 15.3°C Dublin

All-Ireland camogie final: Meet the teams as Cork and Galway get ready to face off for the O'Duffy Cup

Amy O&rsquo;Connor of Cork and Caitriona Cormican of Galway Expand

Daragh Ó Conchúir

CORK

Cork players, from left, Aoife O'Neill, Laura Hayes, and Amy Lee celebrate after their side's victory in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

1. Amy Lee. Age: 25. Club: Na Piarsaigh

2. Pamela Mackey. Age: 29. Club: Douglas

3. Libby Coppinger. Age: 24. Club: St Colum’s

Meabh Cahalane of Cork in action against Grace Walsh, left, and Mary O'Connell of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

4. Méabh Cahalane. Age: 25. Club: St Finbarr’s

5. Saoirse McCarthy. Age: 21. Club: Courcey Rovers

6. Laura Treacy. Age: 26. Club: Killeagh.

7. Laura Hayes. Age: 21. Club: St Catherine’s

Cork's Hannah Looney is a rare talent. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

8. Hannah Looney. Age: 24. Club: Killeagh

9. Ashling Thompson. Age:21. Club: Milford

10. Chloe Sigerson. Age: 25. Club: Killeagh

11. Fiona Keating. Club: Age: 20. Courcey Rovers.

Grace Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

12. Ciara O’Sullivan. Age: 19. Club: Newcestown.

13. Katrina Mackey. Age: 29. Club: Douglas.

14. Amy O’Connor. Age: 25. Club: St Vincent’s

15. Linda Collins. Age: 24 Club: Courcey Rovers

GALWAY

Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

1. Sarah Healy. Age: 21. Club: St Thomas.

2. Shauna Healy. Age: 28. Club: Ardrahan

3. Sarah Dervan. Age: 33. Club: Mullagh

4. Dervla Higgins. Age: 24. Club: Athenry

5. Siobhán Gardiner. Age: 25. Club: Ardrahan

Galway defender Emma Helebert. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho Expand

6. Emma Helebert. Age: 24. Club: Ballinderreen

7. Caitriona Cormican. Age: 33. Club: Cappataggle

8. Niamh Hanniffy. Age: 24. Club: Oranmore-Maree

Nicole Walsh of Tipperary is tackled by Niamh Kilkenny, left, and Dervla Higgins of Galway during the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

9. Niamh Kilkenny. Age: 32. Club: Pearses

10. Catherine Finnerty. Age: 24. Club: Mountbellew-Moylough

11. Sarah Spellman. Age: 22. Club: Sarsfields

12. Aoife Donohue. Age: 28. Club: Mullagh

13. Siobhán McGrath. Age: 20. Club: Sarsfields

Orlaith McGrath of Galway in action against Mary Ryan of Tipperary during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

14. Orlaith McGrath. Age: 25. Club: Sarsfields

15. Ailish O’Reilly. Age: 27. Club: Oranmore-Maree

