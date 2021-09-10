All-Ireland camogie final: Meet the teams as Cork and Galway get ready to face off for the O'Duffy Cup

CORK
Cork players, from left, Aoife O'Neill, Laura Hayes, and Amy Lee celebrate after their side's victory in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
1. Amy Lee. Age: 25. Club: Na Piarsaigh
2. Pamela Mackey. Age: 29. Club: Douglas
3. Libby Coppinger. Age: 24. Club: St Colum’s
Meabh Cahalane of Cork in action against Grace Walsh, left, and Mary O'Connell of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
4. Méabh Cahalane. Age: 25. Club: St Finbarr’s
5. Saoirse McCarthy. Age: 21. Club: Courcey Rovers
6. Laura Treacy. Age: 26. Club: Killeagh.
7. Laura Hayes. Age: 21. Club: St Catherine’s
Cork's Hannah Looney is a rare talent. Photo: Sportsfile
8. Hannah Looney. Age: 24. Club: Killeagh
9. Ashling Thompson. Age:21. Club: Milford
10. Chloe Sigerson. Age: 25. Club: Killeagh
11. Fiona Keating. Club: Age: 20. Courcey Rovers.
Grace Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
12. Ciara O’Sullivan. Age: 19. Club: Newcestown.
13. Katrina Mackey. Age: 29. Club: Douglas.
14. Amy O’Connor. Age: 25. Club: St Vincent’s
15. Linda Collins. Age: 24 Club: Courcey Rovers
GALWAY
Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy. Photo: Sportsfile
1. Sarah Healy. Age: 21. Club: St Thomas.
2. Shauna Healy. Age: 28. Club: Ardrahan
3. Sarah Dervan. Age: 33. Club: Mullagh
4. Dervla Higgins. Age: 24. Club: Athenry
5. Siobhán Gardiner. Age: 25. Club: Ardrahan
Galway defender Emma Helebert. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
6. Emma Helebert. Age: 24. Club: Ballinderreen
7. Caitriona Cormican. Age: 33. Club: Cappataggle
8. Niamh Hanniffy. Age: 24. Club: Oranmore-Maree
Nicole Walsh of Tipperary is tackled by Niamh Kilkenny, left, and Dervla Higgins of Galway during the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
9. Niamh Kilkenny. Age: 32. Club: Pearses
10. Catherine Finnerty. Age: 24. Club: Mountbellew-Moylough
11. Sarah Spellman. Age: 22. Club: Sarsfields
12. Aoife Donohue. Age: 28. Club: Mullagh
13. Siobhán McGrath. Age: 20. Club: Sarsfields
Orlaith McGrath of Galway in action against Mary Ryan of Tipperary during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
14. Orlaith McGrath. Age: 25. Club: Sarsfields
15. Ailish O’Reilly. Age: 27. Club: Oranmore-Maree