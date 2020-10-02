All GAA club activity suspended in Armagh following surge in Covid-19 cases

A number of the Armagh senior football panel have tested positive for Covid-19 (stock image)

Armagh GAA has suspended all club activity with immediate effect because of the rising number of cases in the county and across Northern Ireland.

Earlier, the Armagh senior football squad suspended collective training after a number of players had tested positive according to a board statement.

The county was due to play Meath in a challenge match this weekend but that has been shelved.

Armagh's senior football final was played three weeks ago but league games without county players have been continuing.

An Armagh Management Committee meeting took the decision to pull the plug indefinitely this evening "following an update today on the significant rise in cases across the north combined with a number of our clubs adversely impacted," chairman Michael Savage said in a statement.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but we believe this is the right and responsible decision to safeguard our members and our communities. We will review this situation in consultation with Ulster GAA in the coming days and we urge all members to continue to follow the public health advice.”

Northern Ireland reported 934 cases earlier today, more than double the previous highest tally.

Online Editors