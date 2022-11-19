AFLW round-up: Three Irish players will feature in next weekend’s Grand Final after Demons join Lions in showpiece

Sinead Goldrick of the Demons celebrates with fans during the 2022 S7 AFLW Second Preliminary Final win over North Melbourne Kangaroos at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Dublin All-Ireland winner Sinead Goldrick and Armagh’s Bláithín Mackin will feature in next Sunday’s AFLW Grand final in Brisbane after helping Melbourne beat local rivals North Melbourne in the Preliminary final today.

Melbourne were beaten in last season’s Grand Final by the Adelaide Crows – but the defending champions surrendered their title on Friday losing to 2021 champions the Brisbane Lions.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is a pivotal for the Lions and she will be aiming for her second Premiership medal next weekend.

Before an attendance of 5,592 the Melbourne derby between the Demons and the Kangaroos was a tense physical affair spoiled by a strong wind. Ultimately a late goal from Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce secured her side’s victory by 17 points, 33 (5.3) to 16 (2.4).

Goldrick, who played in last year’s Grand final had 11 possessions and three marks while Mackin, who joined the club at the start of the season, had 10 possessions and made four marks.

Meath’s Vikki Wall had seven possessions and made four tackles for the defeated North Melbourne who dominated the third quarter but could convert their possession into scores managing just two behinds – worth just two points.

Cork’s Erika O’Shea who is on the books of North Melbourne didn’t feature as she is still recovering from suffering a serious eye injury.

Melbourne and Brisbane were the two most consistent teams in the AFLW this season with identical records – nine wins and one defeat in the round-robin series.

Next weekend’s final marks a significant milestone in the history of the Lions as their new 10,000 capacity $80m (€56.12m) Springfield Central Stadium will host the game. It will be the first match in the new facility.

Before a paltry attendance of 2,553 in the Metricon Stadium in the Gold Coast on Friday night Brisbane eased to a comfortable 46 (7.4) to 3.4 (23) win over the Adelaide Crows.

Twenty-four-year old O’Dwyer was prominent in the first two quarters as the hosts surged into a 31-2 half time lead. She ended with 14 possessions.

Beaten finalists in 2017 and 2018 Brisbane finally got over the line in the 2021 Grand Final beating arch-rivals the Adelaide Crows. Melbourne has never won the Grand Final in the six year history of the competition but made their first final appearance last April.