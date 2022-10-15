AFLW Round-Up: Orla O’Dwyer in winning form as Brisbane Lions win crucial clash against the Crows

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer featured for the Brisbane Lions in their top-of-the-table win over defending champions the Adelaide Crows in the eighth round of fixtures in the Australian Women’s Football League.

O’Dwyer had 15 possessions as the Lions, who won the Premiership in 2021, comfortably beat The Crows 55 (8.5); 31 (4.7). Mayo’s Niamh Kelly had seven possessions for Adelaide.

In the battle at the top of the table, Melbourne have now moved into second place behind Brisbane and ahead of the Crows after their rout of the Gold Coast Suns. Armagh’s Bláithín Mackin had seven possessions in their 58 (9.4); 9 (1.3) win.

Meanwhile, Meath’s Vikki Wall scored three behinds – worth one point each – as North Melbourne kept their place in the top eight. The Kangaroos beat Port Adelaide on the road 54 (7.12) to 29 (4.5). Wall had ten possession while team-mate – Cork’s Erika O’Shea – had six.

Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan has six possessions for Essendon as they secured a thrilling two-point win over the Sydney Swans 33 (5.3); 31 (5.1). The wins moves Essendon up to tenth in the table while the winless Swans are still at the bottom.

Despite the efforts of Tipperary’s Aishling McCarthy, who had 17 possessions, the West Coast Eagles were beaten at home by the Geelong Cats 34 (4.10) to 25 (4.1).

In the remaining round eight fixtures tomorrow, Cora Staunton (Mayo) and Brid Stack (Cork) will be hoping for a change of fortunes as the struggling Great Western Sydney Swans meet Hawthorns who have Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy and Áine McDonagh in their ranks.

Former Republic of Ireland soccer play Sarah Rowe, as well as Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan, are likely to feature in Collingwood’s away match against the Freemantle Dockers who have Meath’s All-Ireland medallist Orlagh Lally as well as Leitrim’s Áine Tighe – who is their top goal scorer with seven strikes this season – and Amy Mulholland. But fourth place Collingwood will be favourites as the Dockers have just one win.

In the other round eight match, Grace Kelly (Mayo) and Ciara Fitzpatrick (Down) may feature for St Kilda against the Western Bulldogs.