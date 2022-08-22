AFLW coach Alan McConnell: ‘It was blindingly obvious that the Irish ladies would prosper’

He has seen it all between playing and coaching Australian Rules for most of his 65 years, but one of Alan McConnell’s most satisfying achievements is starting the Irish revolution to AFLW.

In his first year as the Head Coach of the Greater Western Sydney Giants – 2018, the second year of AFLW – his hands were tied in terms of the talent which he could attract to the New South Wales club.

“I had limited access to the best talent so therefore I’m going, ‘If we just draft like everybody else does out of our own pool then we’re drafting from an inferior talent pool’. So we thought how could we do it differently that might give us an advantage?” McConnell tells the Irish Independent from his Sydney base.

“If I can’t pick the best talent from New South Wales, why can’t I do what they do in the men’s space, where I worked for years, and attract people from overseas? That’s why I decided we’d look a little bit unconventional, relative to how everybody else picked their players.”

That led him to Mayo legend Cora Staunton. The 11-time All-Star was nearing the end of her glittering inter-county career in green and red when McConnell convinced her to make the trip Down Under before being drafted by the Giants in 2017.

McConnell had nothing to lose with the end of his coaching career on the horizon, “so if it blew up in my face it didn’t matter”, but Staunton had put her neck on the block and he didn’t realise the scale of the task ahead until she landed for her first trial.

Read More

“Nobody had even dreamt about it when Cora and I decided that it might be a good idea. She was the first Irish and the first international girl and then everybody jumped on the following year,” McConnell says.

“What I said to Cora was: ‘I don’t know if this is going to work but I reckon it’s a great story, it’s great for the game and it’s great for our footie club. Personally, it’ll be great for you and the worst thing that can happen is that it doesn’t work. If you’re in, I’m in.’

“She came out for a trial and the truth is, when she came out I’m going, ‘my God there’s a lot of work to do here’. Truth is I thought it wasn’t going to work, but a mentor of mine always said, ‘trust your instincts and get on with it’, so that’s what I did.

“What I said to Cora was: ‘You’re not here to be the best player, but you’re here to leave a legacy for what it takes to win and if you become a good player – which she clearly has – then that’s the icing on the cake.’

“We had a unique situation, she was willing to take a risk and come to the other side of the world and be a trailblazer, which is not surprising now that I know who she really is. Now we’ve got a plethora of young Irish women following in her footsteps, which is great.

“Being copied is very flattering and it was really brave of Cora because when you’re the best of the best and you’re happy to put yourself at the bottom of the pile and see what happens, it’s a really brave thing to do and I’m really proud of what she did.

“I’m sure she had fear but what the great players do is they wear the mask incredibly well because they’re so driven. She has laid the foundations for others to follow and I know that she has been a confidante for a lot of the Irish girls.”

McConnell insists it was “blindingly obvious” the Irish ladies footballers would be a success Down Under – regardless of whether or not the first recruit took to the game’s unique demands. Staunton has been a revelation, with doors opened for others to follow in her path, including Cork legend and Giants team-mate Bríd Stack.

Twenty-one Irish women, including the legendary Giants pair, will feature in the upcoming season, with McConnell insisting “there’d probably be another 10 or 15 more” had Covid not intervened. He reckons the fact the AFLW is only in its infancy has greatly helped their smooth transition.

“I was confident that if we picked the right athletes then it would be smoother and more efficient than in the men’s game. Transition is easier and therefore will occur more quickly than is likely to be the case in 10 years’ time when the game has grown even more,” he says.

Both athletically and culturally, McConnell insists the Irish talent is a “perfect fit” for the AFLW and Meath superstar Vikki Wall – “we’d call her a beast” – is another expected to soar having signed on the dotted line with North Melbourne, where she will play alongside Cork’s Erika O’Shea.

McConnell has shifted focus, with coach development for Olympic sports his new project ahead of Brisbane hosting the Games in 2032, but he gets a great kick out of getting the oval ball rolling with the Irish ladies.

Who knows what heights they could scale in the future.