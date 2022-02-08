‘Action for gender equality’ – GPA put forward motion to speed up merger of GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association

The GPA has submitted a motion to next month’s congress effectively seeking to expedite a merger of the GAA, the LGFA and Camogie Association.

The motion, the text of which was revealed by the players’ body today, asks that the GAA “prioritise integration with the LGFA and Camogie Association in order to jointly ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all genders to play all sports in the Gaelic Games family.”

GPA chairman Tom Parsons explained that the “spirit of this motion is about action for gender equality in sport and bringing the Gaelic family together.”

“It is about showing women and girls, whether they are involved in Gaelic games or not, that the biggest sporting and cultural organisation in Ireland values you every bit as much as it does your brothers, partners, nephews and husbands.

“We appreciate and respect the three NGBs have been on a journey towards closer links and closer co-operation. What players are asking for now is that the GAA expedite this process, in a spirit of consultation with the LGFA and Camogie Association. I believe this change will have the power to unite us and ignite Gaelic games.

“The outcome players want to see is a road map that sets out clear actions and timelines that leads to one national organisation overseeing our games. Players believe in today’s world we must deliver equal opportunity, recognition and investment regardless of gender and that this motion supports the GAA mantra ‘Where we all belong’.”

Though long-mooted, there has been no official moves to orchestrate a merger until now. There have, however, been some major milestones passed in recent times.

Last May, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers announced that female Gaelic football and camogie players will receive the same government grant as their male counterparts.

Funding for female players has increased to €2.4m from €700,000, an increase of €1.7m.

Previously, female players received €400 each, while male players got €1,200.

That news came just five months after the GPA and WGPA announced their merger.

Speaking at a briefing to expand on the practicalities of the new union, then GPA chief executive Paul Flynn and WGPA chairperson Maria Kinsella agreed that pursuit of parity would be a priority for the new national executive committee.

In the past, there has been some doubt around the level of interest within both the LGFA and Camogie Association about coming under a single GAA umbrella.

Significantly, Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin said last year that merging the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA would deliver “equity of opportunity” and bring an end to the unequal treatment of male and female players.

Breslin outlined her determination during her three-year term in office to play a leading role in bringing about one association for Gaelic games and stated she intended to secure from the membership of the Camogie Association a “very strong mandate” for such a merger.