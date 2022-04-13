Access to referee microphones part of big game GAA TV coverage in future – RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett

Galway manager Padraic Joyce protests to referee Cormac Reilly during the recent Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Galway at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett believes GAA referees’ microphones will become part of big game coverage in the near future.

As it stands, RTÉ have access to the referees’ feed for some of the year’s biggest matches but they are not currently in use as part of the match day broadcast.

However, McBennett believes the GAA will follow other sports such as rugby and horse racing and give supporters more access as to the reasoning behind certain decisions.

“If you go back to the Armagh/Tyrone skirmish, melee, call it what you will. That happened one of the weekends of the Six Nations,” McBennett said.

“If Romain Poite or Wayne Barnes makes a decision to send somebody off the pitch in a rugby match, you hear what they are being sent off for, and you hear there was no clear sign of mitigation because the tackle was high, they didn’t wrap around, all that kind of stuff.

Read More

“If you watch the coverage from Cheltenham, there was one race in particular (the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle) where there was a stewards inquiry at the end.

“The two jockeys were brought into the stewards room and they were asked, what did you do and what did you not do, and did you feel you were interfered with?

“In fairness to the Irish jockey involved (Paddy Brennan), he said there was no interference there. I lost the race fair and square. There is no issue here. Yer man won. I didn’t. End of story.

“The ability to allow referees to articulate their decisions. That match between Armagh and Tyrone, most people didn’t know why there was five players sent off. They didn’t know why there was four from Tyrone and one from Armagh got sent off.

“If David Gough is mic-ed and the mic is made available to the broadcasters and the press box, in its various guises and to the audience, you know that ‘x’ was sent off for a headlock, ‘b’ was sent off for striking, ‘c’ was send off for abusing an official etc, etc etc.”

McBennett was speaking at the launch of RTÉ’s coverage of the championship that will see them show 31 live matches on TV while they also have exclusive radio rights to broadcast matches.

And he insisted that using the referees’ feed as part of the broadcast would be “a better way of doing business.”

“The principle is there .... and it will roll out over time, the question is what timeframe is needed here,” he added.

"If we can hear Martin McNally or David Gough or Conor Lane, whoever it happens to be over both codes saying that was a chop, that was a strike, that was a headlock, there is no mitigation, off you go and the people at home are wiser, the people in the studio are wiser, the people in the press box are wiser and the people who have access to feeds are wiser.

"It is just a better way of doing business.”