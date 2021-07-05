A trophy presentation almost 60 years in the making, 'difficult' to see Cluxton return and 80 not out for Cody and Munnelly

‘Difficult’ to see Cluxton return this summer - Brogan

Former Dublin star Bernard Brogan admits he's 'worried' about Stephen Cluxton's future with Dublin and agrees it's 'difficult' to see him play for the seven-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland champions this summer.

In the wake of their win over Wexford, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell told reporters that he doesn't "know to be honest" whether Stephen will be back or not. But he's not retired, he's just stepped away," leaving the door open for the Dublin captain to make a late return.

However speaking on Virgin Media's Ireland AM TV show, Brogan admitted he isn't convinced the Parnells man will return.

"The thing about Stephen Cluxton is he is his own man he is a very strong willed individual and he doesn't go with the circus as they say, he makes his own decisions," Brogan said.

"Am I worried? I am worried I have to say, he is a big part of Dublin GAA. I lived with him for years, he is a very close friend of mine.

"He's driven the professionalism we've had. To set context, he's 21 years playing with Dublin and it is a big commitment every year. Now that's not to say he might just be in flux at the moment - as I say he's played 21 years. He's a teacher in St David's in Artane and he's very professional and he cares a lot about his students. We've just come through a pandemic and he's coming a very difficult year with students and exams so he might just need a break.

"And if anyone in the game deserves a bit of time to reflect on where they're going ... his body is I'm sure feeling it a bit but he's very fit, he's an athlete of an individual. I definitely think his body is able.

"I think this summer is going to be difficult because it is such a short summer. The likes of Evan Comerford is a fantastic keeper who is standing in and is number one at the moment. You want your players to be confident and when you are playing in a team you want to feel as if that place is yours so you can try be the best you can be.

"The flux of not knowing is going to be a challenge for this Dublin team so I think Dessie and Stephen will have a chat and say 'are we coming back this year or are we going to leave it and have a look at it next year?."

Read More

Carthy makes return to Dublin squad

While most of the focus was on who wasn't in the Dublin squad, there was a welcome return for Shane Carthy to the championship 26.

The Naomh Mearnog man was something of an underage sensation, forcing his way into the Dublin squad for their All-Ireland win of 2013 while still a teenager. However, his battles with mental health, as detailed in his at times harrowing book 'Dark Blue', make his return to a match day squad a good news story for everyone.

'Closer to the Ennis Road than it was to the goal line'

Plenty has been said about referee James Owens' decision to award Tipperary a highly controversial penalty in their narrow win over Clare after Aidan McCarthy was binned for a foul on James Morris but perhaps Daithi Connell (@DaithiConnell) summed up the frustrations best on twitter.

Lets put this into a little more context, Tipp got a PENALTY for a foul that was committed closer to the Ennis Road than it was to the goal line, mad stuff 😳 @MrJackieTee @DaloAnto pic.twitter.com/JAGX0wgFay — Daithi O'Connell (@DaithiConnell) July 4, 2021

A trophy presentation almost 60 years in the making

There was a very belated trophy presentation over the weekend as Billy Phelan, captain of the Laois Leinster MHC winning side of 1964, finally got their hands on the trophy.

The midlanders beat Kilkenny in that year's final but there was no presentation after the event. And it was only during Saturday's delayed 2020 Leinster decider that Phelan was formally presented with the trophy at half time. No one is quite clear as to why the trophy wasn't presented on the day but we do know that both the 1964 winning captain Phelan and the 2020 winning captain Timmy Clifford were both presented with the cup within half an hour of each other in July 2021!

Number of the week - 80

A milestone number for two remarkable men over the weekend. Eighty is the number of championship wins Brian Cody has now overseen since becoming Kilkenny manager way back in 1999. The Kilkenny maestro has drawn another seven and lost just 19 games in his remarkable stint in charge.

Eighty was also the number of the day for Ross Munnelly who, with a cloud over Stephen Cluxton’s future, is the de facto longest serving footballer in the game. Munnelly came off the bench to make his 80th appearance for Laois in their defeat to Westmeath. Only Cluxton, Sean Cavanagh, Tomas and Marc O Se, Colm Cooper Andy Moran and Darragh O Se have played more times in championship than the Laois man.