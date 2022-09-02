A stain on the game: Five refereeing controversies that have shamed the GAA

Referee Martin Sludden is escorted off the field by Gardai after the Leinster SFC final between Meath and Louth at Croke Park, Dublin back in 11 July 2010. Photo: Sportsfile

The alleged assault on referee Kevin Naughton at a minor club football game in Roscommon this week has dragged up memories of past incidents where Gaelic Games match officials have been attacked during, or in the aftermath of, a game.

Johnny Price (Wicklow) 1985

Price had just finished refereeing an under-21 B football final in Baltinglass when he was approached by supporters of the losing side and bundled into the back of his car, the hatchback door slammed shut behind him. His young son David sat in the front seat. This became known as the ‘ref in the boot’ case. The supporter responsible was later banned for life by the GAA. At another match the previous week Price was punched twice and knocked out cold.

Johnny Cox (Roscommon) 1991

Cox was refereeing a Division 1 minor football semi-final in Tulsk and making his way to his car when confronted by supporters of the losing team. Kicked and punched, he was forced to take refuge in the local complex. When he re-emerged he was attacked again and his son, one of six neutral match officials, suffered two broken teeth.

Michael Curley (Galway) 1999

The former inter-county referee, later head of the national referees committee, was struck at the end of a tense National Football League tie between Wexford and Cavan at Breffni Park. The home team won by a point with the help of a last minute penalty. The result denied Wexford promotion to Division 1. The offender, Wexford manager JJ Barrett, later resigned expressing “deep shame” and apologised to Curley immediately after the match.

Willie Barrett (Tipperary) 2010

Barrett, a former inter-county referee, was viciously assaulted by a supporter during a South Tipp senior hurling championship match in Kilsheelan.

He was struck on the back, hand and hip but continued to referee until retirement in 2018. “It didn’t stop me,” he said in 2020, “but then again I had been refereeing 18 years at that time. That helped.”

Martin Sludden (Tyrone) 2010

After a controversial ending to the 2010 Leinster senior football final, irate Louth supporters surrounded Sludden who had to be escorted by Gardai from the pitch.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Louth, appearing in their first final in 50 years, were denied victory by a controversial injury-time Joe Sheridan goal that should have been ruled out. The following year two Louth followers were found guilty in court of attacking the referee and fined.