A simple tweet that brought the LGBTQ+ community into the GAA family

Back in February, one of the GAA’s newest clubs, and surely its most unique, got their maiden season underway.

The result of Na Gaeil Aeracha’s first competitive match shows that they suffered a heavy defeat to Ballymun Kickhams in Division 11 North of the Dublin football league. But if there was ever an occasion that outweighed the result, this was it.

Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels), are the GAA’s ‘first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team’ and had travelled some journey to that point. Theirs is a very modern GAA story. They are the club that were born out of a tweet, when Karl Shannon – now chairman of both the LGFA and the GAA clubs – wondered aloud on Twitter in August 2020 whether there would be sufficient interest in such an idea. He reasoned that rugby had the Emerald Warriors, soccer had the Dublin Devils but there was nothing of that ilk in the GAA.

The response, Shannon remembers, was overwhelming.

“It was just a thought because I was kind of looking to get into the sport myself. I played when I was younger but stopped when I was 14 or 15 and I was looking for a gang of people to just come and kick a ball, even for the social aspect of it.

“So I put up the tweet and it blew up a little bit with hundreds of likes and lots of people messaging me privately asking me about it. And then it was a bit too big, I think, to just be a social thing. So I started networking, looking at all the things I’d need to get it going and then we set up the club.

“It’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t change it for the world. But I didn’t expect it to be so popular or have so many people want to get involved.”

Expand Close Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels) in action during a training session in the Phoenix Park. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels) in action during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

They pull their members from across the country, with some from outside Ireland who are complete newcomers to the game. But it’s clear the idea struck a chord with members of the LGBTQ+ community, with the LGFA side getting up and running last year.

Shannon can’t speak for everyone’s experience in Gaelic Games but he imagines his was fairly typical. He was a hurler and a footballer with Fingallians in Swords until his mid-teens, until he found himself drifting away. For some, Na Gaeil Aeracha offered a way back into a game they felt they had to leave.

“I think a lot of people have a similar kind of story and similar to myself. You’re 14 or 15 and you are kind of understanding that maybe you fit outside the norm and stuff like that. And of course there’s your sexuality too. For me, anyway, you almost get into your own head. So it’s not a case that you have been treated badly, it’s more a case of ‘what would happen if I was (treated badly)?’ It’s that kind of fear, that kind of anxiety, that takes over, that whole ‘what if’ situation.

“So I think for a lot of people, we tend to move away from typically heteronormative spaces. So I think this (club) is huge. The numbers we have. We have about 150 people registered now across the GAA and the LGFA side, so that goes to show you it was needed. And this space allows 150 people, who may not have signed up otherwise, to play.

Expand Close Members of Na Gaeil Aeracha limber up during a training session in the Phoenix Park. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of Na Gaeil Aeracha limber up during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

“You come into Na Gaeil Aeracha and you know everyone understands those feelings. And it’s like they are nullified immediately. You don’t have that ‘what if’ fear of something bad happening because you know you are going to a place where people are very similar.”

The GAA manifesto centres around the idea of ‘belonging’. The notion that there is a place for everyone in the association. And so far, the club have been made welcome as it tries to pick its way through its first full season as a fully fledged GAA club.

“I think sport in general, because it is typically seen as a macho area, it can be a little bit daunting in that aspect and, as I said, you come into a ‘what if’ fear. ‘What if something goes wrong?’

“Because you are just in the mindset. But we haven’t had any bad experiences. Our first match was against Ballymun Kickhams, they were so receptive, they were brilliant. We got a hammering now, but they were great and they were happy to have us. It was a monumental occasion for us, that first game. And they added to that, saying well done to us and stuff like that.”

And if the club is unique in some ways, it faces many of the same struggles as other GAA units. For now, their club has a nomadic existence, playing and training wherever they can get their hands on a pitch. They’re also on the hunt for sponsors, while there are plans to expand further. They’d like to field a hurling and camogie team in the coming seasons.

“What I really wanted to do this year was to make sure both clubs were fully set up and playing competitively and that’s been done now. The two main things now are finding a home ground, having a base for your members to come to and familiarise themselves with. That’s significant for us. And we are trying to secure sponsorship, which is pretty hard. But those are the two big ones.”

In the meantime, the club will continue to field in both the men’s and women’s competitions this year. Shannon stresses that everyone from any background is welcome to join. The club that was born out of a tweet has no intentions of going anywhere.