| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A simple tweet that brought the LGBTQ+ community into the GAA family

LGFA chairman Karl Shannon has strengthened the GAA's idea of 'belonging' by setting up Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels), the GAA&rsquo;s &lsquo;first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team'. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels) in action during a training session in the Phoenix Park. Expand
Members of Na Gaeil Aeracha limber up during a training session in the Phoenix Park. Expand

Close

LGFA chairman Karl Shannon has strengthened the GAA's idea of 'belonging' by setting up Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels), the GAA&rsquo;s &lsquo;first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team'. Photo: Steve Humphreys

LGFA chairman Karl Shannon has strengthened the GAA's idea of 'belonging' by setting up Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels), the GAA’s ‘first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team'. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels) in action during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels) in action during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

Members of Na Gaeil Aeracha limber up during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

Members of Na Gaeil Aeracha limber up during a training session in the Phoenix Park.

/

LGFA chairman Karl Shannon has strengthened the GAA's idea of 'belonging' by setting up Na Gaeil Aeracha (the Rainbow Gaels), the GAA’s ‘first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team'. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Back in February, one of the GAA’s newest clubs, and surely its most unique, got their maiden season underway.

The result of Na Gaeil Aeracha’s first competitive match shows that they suffered a heavy defeat to Ballymun Kickhams in Division 11 North of the Dublin football league. But if there was ever an occasion that outweighed the result, this was it.

Most Watched

Privacy