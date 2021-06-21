A nation holds its breath for the hopes of Kerry football and Galway hurling 

Kerry footballers and Galway hurlers are the most important teams in the GAA. Only they can prevent the championships becoming a massive anti-climax for the second time within a year.

Given that they almost didn’t happen, it would have seemed ungrateful at the time to complain that last year’s competitions were the dampest of squibs. But now we can admit they were disastrous from a competitive point of view.

Dublin and Limerick began as hot favourites and never looked in any danger. It was all crushingly predictable. Tipperary and Cavan’s provincial football victories were emotional highlights but the recent relegation of both teams to the bottom flight of the league knocks some gloss off those brief hours of glory.

2020 didn’t seem like a real championship year at all. Even Waterford’s achievement in reaching the All-Ireland final was greatly diminished by their inability to compete with Limerick on the big day.

That’s no reflection on Waterford. Limerick, like Dublin, were streets ahead of all opposition. Can it be any different this time when the enforced change of schedule means just a few months separate the end of one championship and the beginning of another?

Logic suggests Dublin and Limerick will again be untouchable but history is not on their side. Only twice in the last 50 years have there been two repeat champions – 1977 when Dublin and Cork retained their titles, and 2007 when Kilkenny and Kerry did likewise.

League form suggests last year’s one -horse races will double in size. Kerry’s defeat by Cork, which at the time seemed a grievous blow to the morale of a promising team, may turn out to be an ideal wake-up call. There’s been a new focus and ruthlessness about the Kingdom so far this season, evident not just in the 22- and 16-point annihilations of Galway and Tyrone but in the way they wiped out a large deficit to draw with Dublin.

A change in approach has also been apparent. Kerry’s football had a constipated look last year thanks to an obsession with bolstering the defence for a meeting with Dublin which never came.

This year they’ve opted to maximise their attacking strengths and place less emphasis on providing a security blanket for their leaky back-line.

It seems a wise move after last year’s tactics seemed to leave them with the worst of both worlds. Peter Keane will hope David Clifford, Dara Moynihan, Paul Geaney et al can gain him more on the swings than the defence loses on the roundabouts. That’s a big gamble but probably an unavoidable one.

Compared to Kerry, Dublin have looked decidedly unspectacular in the league amid apparent uncertainty over Stephen Cluxton’s intentions.

The Dubs would be less bulletproof without their great ’keeper while the absence of Jack McCaffrey, hardly felt last year, might matter more in a final against Kerry. So there is a glimmer of hope for the pretenders.

Limerick also look slightly less invincible. It was significant that Galway ended their long unbeaten league run because the Tribesmen look the team best equipped to challenge the champions. John Kiely’s only slight moment of worry in last year’s championship came when Galway drew level with six minutes left in the semi. Shane O’Neill’s side never really looked like they were going to win. But losing by three points on a day when their puck-out strategy went haywire and injuries cost them Cathal Mannion early on and Joe Canning crucially late was no disgrace.

The league suggested Galway have kicked on as they topped Division 1A while averaging an extraordinary 33 points a game. With Canning pulling the strings from deep, Evan Niland emerging as a freetaker of quality and Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon in electrifying form, Galway often looked utterly irresistible.

The big question is whether they can do any better against the Tom Morrissey/Gearóid Hegarty wing-forward combination which hit a match-winning nine points from play against them last year.

Defensive lapses cost Galway dear in the Leinster final defeat by Kilkenny as well. The free and easy atmosphere of this year’s league provided little opportunity to see if they’ve tightened up in that area. Galway, like Kerry, may need power in attack to compensate for shortcomings at the back.

A better balanced Limerick will start favourites again because they won with a lot in hand last year. They will certainly have to stretch themselves a bit more and an apparent refereeing clampdown on physicality may disadvantage them more than their rivals.

Kiely hit the roof in untypical fashion after their Galway defeat and his suspicion that refs are picking on Limerick may not be entirely ill-founded. Even the best can struggle with that scenario. It’s a sub-plot worth watching.

All the same Limerick have Hegarty, Morrissey and his brother Dan, Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane as Dublin have Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy, Niall Scully, Dean Rock, John Small and his brother Paddy.

Wresting the crown from either side will require a monumental effort.

Mayo are by some distance the best of the rest in football but it’s impossible to imagine them beating both Dublin and Kerry which is what they’d have to do this year. Tipperary hurlers might be a more likely dark horse but recent championship performances against Limerick suggest a damaging inferiority complex vis-a-vis their neighbours

Both champions have only one real rival this year. That’s why Kerry and Galway are the teams we need right now.