A late Lauren de Búrca strike wins cracker for Scoil Bhríde

Corn Pat Fogarty Scoil BhrÍde 3-1 St Finain’s, Newcastle 2-2

Lauren De Burca (Scoil Bhríde, Ranelagh) about to let loose during the Corn Pat Fogarty. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A moment to remember. Time was almost up. Scoil Bhríde were a point behind.

They got a free. At the golf course end. A good 25 to 30 yards out. Lauren de Burca stood up to take it.

She had chalk on her left boot. Like Ken Doherty. And her rising drive floated like a butterfly deep into the back of the pocket.

No goalkeeper would have stopped it. Not even the former Finian’s pupil, Dublin’s Ciara Trant.

The referee, Willie O’Connor, played on for a little while longer. Finian’s poured forward in search of an equaliser.

It was grey and cold in Parnell Park, but both sets of supporters brought such colour to the stand. They arrived on their buses. Excitement filled the air.

And this pulsating duel also helped to lift the mood.

Pat Fogarty looked out from the press box. The cup is named in his honour. He knows the future of Dublin football is in safe hands.

There was a real flow to the action, end to end, and some brilliant defending from both sides. Finian’s had the lead at the break, 1-1 to a goal.

Scoil Bhríde, Ranelagh: Anna Rose Ní Riada, Laragh Nic an tSaoir, Victoria Ní Loinsigh, Pia Linders, Lauren de Burca, Sarah Nic Conmara, Ann Ní Mhuirí, Eimear Ní Dhomhnaill, Elizabeth Ní Bhrucháin, Sophie Nic Lochlainn, Neasa Ní Cheallacháin, Caoimhe Ní Chonchubhair, Gemma Nic Cú Uladh, Ruby Ní Bhraonáin, Catherine Ní Chéirín, Sophie Ní Dhrisceoil, Alice Ní Nualláin, Aoileann Ní Laoire, Clara de Bláca, Grace Nic Diarmada, Grace Bhreathnach, Ruby Rose Ní Dhonnghaile. Photo: Gerry Mooney

ST FINIAN’S NS, Newcastle: Leyla Abkary, Sienna Aherne, Lia Barnes, Keelin Blake, Reiltín Byrne, Aibhe Clare, Naoise Coughlan, Eva Cullen, Polly Flatley, Ava Hutchinson, Lexi McInerney, Neasa McMenamy, Hannah Morris, Simone Msindo, Emily Murray, Catherine Norton, Runo Oboh, Ava Peggs, Jayde Riordan, Ursule Sviglinskaite, Niamh Tawamba. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Nothing between them. But two second-half goals from Scoil Bhríde proved crucial. The first of them came from Alice Ní Nualláin, who deflected in a steaming shot from Caoimhe Ní Chonchubhair.

And then came that wonder strike from Lauren. A shot that was good enough to win the World Championship at The Crucible. Or the Masters at Augusta. And even the All-Ireland itself.

When the game finished, the crowd were on their feet. Sustained applause ran around the Dublin HQ. Jerry Grogan took the microphone. And said what everybody was thinking, every player a star, and everyone going home with a gold medal.

Scorers – Scoil Bhríde Raghnallach: E Ní Bhrucháin, A Ní Nualláin, L de Burca 1-0 each, C Ní Chonchubhair 0-1. St Finian’s, Newcastle: A Clare 1-1, C Norton 1-0, S Aherne 0-1.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Lauren de Burca (Scoil Bhríde).