A late Lauren de Búrca strike wins cracker for Scoil Bhríde
Corn Pat Fogarty Scoil BhrÍde 3-1 St Finain’s, Newcastle 2-2
A moment to remember. Time was almost up. Scoil Bhríde were a point behind.
They got a free. At the golf course end. A good 25 to 30 yards out. Lauren de Burca stood up to take it.
She had chalk on her left boot. Like Ken Doherty. And her rising drive floated like a butterfly deep into the back of the pocket.
No goalkeeper would have stopped it. Not even the former Finian’s pupil, Dublin’s Ciara Trant.
The referee, Willie O’Connor, played on for a little while longer. Finian’s poured forward in search of an equaliser.
It was grey and cold in Parnell Park, but both sets of supporters brought such colour to the stand. They arrived on their buses. Excitement filled the air.
And this pulsating duel also helped to lift the mood.
Pat Fogarty looked out from the press box. The cup is named in his honour. He knows the future of Dublin football is in safe hands.
There was a real flow to the action, end to end, and some brilliant defending from both sides. Finian’s had the lead at the break, 1-1 to a goal.
Nothing between them. But two second-half goals from Scoil Bhríde proved crucial. The first of them came from Alice Ní Nualláin, who deflected in a steaming shot from Caoimhe Ní Chonchubhair.
And then came that wonder strike from Lauren. A shot that was good enough to win the World Championship at The Crucible. Or the Masters at Augusta. And even the All-Ireland itself.
When the game finished, the crowd were on their feet. Sustained applause ran around the Dublin HQ. Jerry Grogan took the microphone. And said what everybody was thinking, every player a star, and everyone going home with a gold medal.
Scorers – Scoil Bhríde Raghnallach: E Ní Bhrucháin, A Ní Nualláin, L de Burca 1-0 each, C Ní Chonchubhair 0-1. St Finian’s, Newcastle: A Clare 1-1, C Norton 1-0, S Aherne 0-1.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Lauren de Burca (Scoil Bhríde).