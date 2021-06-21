A feast of TV action for GAA fans to look forward to on opening weekend of Championship

The season starts here and ends here too...

This weekend sees the start of the championship but for several football counties it will also herald the end of the season.

The straight knock out format and the ‘winner on the day’ regulations in place mean that by Sunday evening seven teams will see their season come to end. On Saturday, Kerry or Clare, Limerick or Waterford and Sligo and Mayo will call it a day for 2021. And on Sunday they’ll be joined either Down or Donegal while Leinster will say goodbye to Offaly or Louth, Carlow or Longford and Wicklow or Wexford.

The back door in the Liam MacCarthy cup means that hurling counties won’t start to drop out until July 10.

‘Quiet’ weekend sees spotlight shift

In relative terms it was a quiet weekend for GAA action but it meant the spotlight shifted to less exposed parts of the GAA.

Kilkenny and Galway had centre stage and the Cats added division one camogie honours to the All-Ireland title they secured last December while there were wins for the Cavan camogie team, who included Laura Bambrick, an All-Ireland underage winner with Kilkenny, in their side while the Sligo hurlers also lifted their fourth piece of silverware in the space of just under three years as they took back to back league crowns ahead of their Christy Ring Cup opener.

TV feast for armchair fans

A limited number of supporters were allowed back into Croke Park last weekend but for the most part, fans will be forced to watch their teams in action on TV.

And they will be well served with ten senior Championship games on the agenda. Sky will show a football double header on Saturday with Sligo/Mayo and Kerry/Clare. BBC will also get in on the act by broadcasting the clash between Derry and Donegal from Newry while the other fixtures down for decision are available on GAA Go.

Saturday

Limerick v Waterford – Munster SFC, 3.0 GAAGo

Dublin v Antrim – Leinster SHC 3.0 GAAGo

Sligo v Mayo – Connacht SFC 4.0 Sky

Wexford v Laois – Leinster SHC. 6.0 GAAGo

Kerry v Clare – Munster SFC 7.0 Sky

Sunday

Down v Donegal, Ulster SFC 1.0 BBC

Offaly v Louth – Leinster SFC, 1.30 GAAGo

Wicklow v Wexford– Leinster SFC, 3.0 GAAGo

Clare v Waterford – Munster SHC, 3.15 RTE

Carlow v Longford – Leinster SFC 4.30 GAAGo