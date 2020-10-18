| 8.8°C Dublin

A degree of Covid hysteria had gripped the nation. Thankfully, the GAA don't govern based on social media polls

Dick Clerkin

'If those cameos from David Clifford and Conor McManus couldn’t momentarily lift your downtrodden spirits, few things will.'. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AFTER a week of much controversy, the Kerry cavalcade made their way to Patrick Kavanagh country for their clash with ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s Monaghan and a familiar old feeling quickly collided with the new normal.

The GAA community were badly in need of a positive start to this weekend’s games and a mere 46 seconds in David Clifford swept a sumptuous left-foot effort over the bar. Three minutes later he balanced his return with a marked effort off his right. In an instant he had reminded us why all the effort to bring inter-county action back was worth it. Mayo’s swashbuckling first-half performance in Tuam breathed further life into the lungs of GAA2020.

It is fair to say that a degree of Covid hysteria had gripped the nation. With rising cases and talk of a Level 5 lockdown combining with the sulphurous fallout from the club finals, the GAA again became open season. Unfairly so.